Richland County Roundup: Winter sports finish second week By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Dec 13, 2021 OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winter sports are just beginning, and this past weekend held plenty of action for fans to enjoy.There was plenty of basketball, wrestling and hockey action to catch up on, and luckily, there’s a place where you can do just that.That would be this week’s roundup, bringing you scores from all the local action from the weekend.SidneyThe Sidney High School wrestling team took first place at the Scottie Invite in Glasgow, and multiple wrestlers finished well in the individual competition as well.Starting with the boy’s wrestlers, Gordon Knapp placed first in the 103 weight class, and Reece Graves placed first in the 113 weight class.Owen Lonski placed first in the 126 weight class, Ben Carlsen placed fourth in the 132 weight class and Zander Burnison placed first in the 152 weight class.Rounding out the boy’s finishes, Aden Graves placed first in the 160 class, and Grady Nelson took second in the 170.For the girl’s team, Liz Langwald placed fourth in the 113 weight class, and Amaiya Kirn placed first in the 126 weight class.SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams played well in some tough games over the weekend.The girl’s team lost 54-32 to Circle onFriday, December 10, and the Lady Warriors lost a close battle, 27-20, against Culbertson on Saturday, December 11.The boy’s team lost 30-15 to Circle on Friday, and the Warriors lost a close game to Culbertson as well, losing 42-39.Richey-LambertThe Fusion basketball teams split their games over the weekend.On Friday, both the boy’s and girl’s teams defeated Wibaux. The girl’s team won 54-35, and the boy’s team won 54-52.On Saturday, the Lady Fusion fell to Fairview 44-39, and the boy’s team fell to Fairview 59-29.FairviewAside from the Fairview High School basketball teams’ wins on Saturday, the boy’s team also played on Friday.On Friday, the Warriors defeated MonDak 53-34.Ranger Girls 19UThe Rangers competed against three other teams in the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament, which was won by Watford City in a shootout.Richland lost to Crosby 6-1, 3-1 to Watford City and 8-1 to Williston. The goalscorer for the Rangers in the games was Jori Horsburgh, who scored all three goals in the tournament.Samara Hofer netted two assists, and Whitney Van Hook also recorded an assist.In net, Kassadee Olson recorded 68 total saves on the weekend. 