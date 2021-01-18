Richland Youth Hockey has been playing since December, but for the rest of the winter sports, things are now in full swing.
More games are being played, and the games that matter more are starting to be played more.
Here is the latest roundup, recapping the events that happened over the weekend.
Richland RangersThe 19u girls team lost to Bismarck on Saturday 4-0, but the Rangers had a lot of close chances that unfortunately don’t show up in the box score.
If they had been just a hair different, the score would have been very different, and we could be looking at a different outcome.
The second period was the team’s best of the game, and it’s when they had the most chances.
After ending the first period with a 14-2 shot on goal deficit, the Rangers came out in the first six minutes of the second period firing away. They registered six shots on goal in that time and played better defense, not giving up as many chances.
Jaylen Baxter had three really good chances in the period. The first came when she redirected a shot, and the tipped puck slowly floated just over the net, just a couple inches from falling in.
Not long after, she took a shot that hit the top crossbar, and later, she had another good shot on goal that was saved.
Rebecca Aldrich had some really good chances in the second and third period as well.
Bismarck scored twice in the second period, though, giving them a 3-0 lead going into the third.
Bismarck scored its fourth goal in the period, while the Rangers’ offense slowed down a bit, but they did have more opportunities.
Unfortunately, another shot rang off one of the pipes, this time when Brooklyn Schmidt got a good look that was just a hair too wide to go in.
She, as well as other Rangers, had a few other good shots in the third period.
Despite giving up four goals, Scout Hofer did great in goal. She faced 41 shots on goal and made some really tough saves that helped the Rangers stay close at times.
Next up for the Rangers are a pair of away games this weekend at Langdon and Grand Forks on Friday and Saturday.
SidneyThe Sidney/Fairview wrestling team is continuing its tear to start this season.
The Eagles came away with a 63-9 road victory over Columbus/Absarokee/Park City on Friday.
No one has been able to slow down the Eagles yet this season, and each win is a reminder of what the team’s ultimate trajectory is for the season: State.
With 32 LD competitors Brandon Smith placed fourth, Alexa Iversen placed eighth and Krystan Jason placed 13th. Junior Chloe Go went up against 22 informative speakers placing sixth. The Speech Team placed 9 out of 20 Class A Schools.
The Drama Team competed against 11 schools, bringing home a third place finish, and the Classical Theatre Teams proved they were a force to be reckoned with a first place finish, including Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz and Ben Stevens.
Right behind them, though, Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placed second in the category.
In Hum Theatre, Kodi,Ben, Cundiff and Reid placed seventh, and Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson came in eighth. Dramatic Soloist Daniel Schneider placed fifth, and Humorous Soloist Kyhl placed seventh.
Next up for the speech/drama/debate team is the Eastern Class A Divisional, which will take place Saturday.
FairviewThe Fairview High School basketball teams played at Culbertson, coming back with some split results.
The girl’s team lost 37-17, and the boy’s team won 66-34. For the girl’s team, they still have time to get some wins and turn things around, and the boy’s team continues its good play this season with another win.
Next up for the Warriors, after away games Tuesday, is a clash with Savage.
Richey-LambertBoth Fusion basketball teams have been good so far this season, but both teams suffered close losses at the hands of MonDak.
The Fusion girl’s team lost 53-41 to the Thunder, and the boy’s team lost by a narrow 45-44 final score.
There shouldn’t be concern for either team because they are going to be good for the rest of the season, and next up for the Fusion teams are home games Friday against Circle.
SavageBoth Savage teams picked up wins over Brockton over the weekend, giving both teams some momentum ahead of the clash with Fairview Thursday.
The girl’s team won in a blowout, 51-19, and the boy’s team won a tight one in overtime, 49-47.
Both teams are good and will be competitive the whole season, and these are nice wins for the Warriors at this junction in the season. With both teams hosting Fairview Thursday, it will be a good opportunity to see how the first portion of the season has helped the Warriors.