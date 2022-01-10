Richland County Roundup: Winter sports resume over weekend By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jace Vitt (right) tries to get past a defender to drive into the lane against Plentywood in December. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first weekend of 2022 sports has come and gone, and the results from the action indicate that the winter sports that went on pause for the break have picked up right where they left off.Here’s a look at all the action from the weekend, as 2022 kicks off the second half of these teams’ seasons.SidneyThe Sidney High School basketball teams took on some tough opponents to begin 2022, but both teams did fairly well.Sidney resumed play with games against Billings Central on Friday, January 7 and against Laurel on Saturday, January 8.Against Billings Central, the boy’s team lost 72-37, and the girl’s team lost 70-35.The following day, against Laurel, the boy’s team lost in a close battle, 48-42, and the girl’s team lost 64-42.Both Laurel and Billings Central have been tough teams, and although both of the Sidney teams lost their games, doing what they did against that tough competition is a good start to 2022.Both Sidney teams are back in action on Tuesday, January 11. The boy’s team will travel to face Custer County, and the girl’s team will host Custer County.FairviewThe Fairview High School boy’s basketball team picked up where it left off in 2021, playing well over the weekend.On Friday, the Warriors defeated Poplar 58-48, and on Saturday, they lost a tough battle, 51-37, to Froid/Medicine Lake.The Fairview girl’s basketball team also played well over the weekend, putting up a good effort in a 48-32 loss to Froid/Medicine Lake.The next games for Fairview are on Friday, January 14, when the Warriors host Culbertson.Richey-LambertThe Fusion boy’s basketball team picked up a win on Friday night, defeating Brockton 76-31. No girl’s score was reported for Friday.The next games for the Fusion teams will be on Friday, January 14 on the road against MonDak. 