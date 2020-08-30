A lot of sports started up this past weekend, and from here on out, every weekend should be as busy, if not busier.
Here are some of the sports you may have missed.
Sidney
Sidney High School’s golf teams competed at the Custer County Invite August 28, with the girl’s team finishing in first place and the boy’s team in second place.
Karly Volk continues to lead the girl’s team, as she shot a 98, the best score for Sidney and the second-best overall girl’s score. Sarah Karanjai is solidifying herself as the No. 2 option for Sidney, as she shot a 99 for the invite’s third-best girl’s individual total.
Behind them, the other Sidney girls rounded out the top six scores from the meet, with Emilee Iversen in fourth (102), Adriana Beyerle in fifth (106) and Ella Norby in sixth (108).
The boy’s team finished second behind Fergus, and once again, Matt Hansen was Sidney’s top golfer. He shot an 80, second among the individual scores, and Braden Kindopp shot an 88 (fifth place).
Rounding out the Eagles’ squad, Hayden Conn tied for 10th place (100), Casey Rehbein finished 12th (107) and Logan Schumacher tied for 13th (110).
Sidney’s next outing is September 10 at the Dawson County Invite.
Fairview
Fairview High School’s football team defeated Ekalaka August 28, 32-24.
Ekalaka scored a touchdown in every quarter, and despite Fairview not scoring in the fourth quarter, the Warriors’ offense did enough to keep the lead.
The most important touchdowns came in the third quarter for Fairview.
At halftime, the Warriors led Ekalaka 20-12, and their two touchdowns in the third quarter gave them a big enough lead for the rest of the game.
Hunter Sharbono caught a pass from Kanyon Taylor for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 26-12 lead, after the failed two-point attempt.
Later in the quarter, Brady Buxbaum scored on a 57-yard run, giving Fairview a 32-12 lead.
Ekalaka scored two times after Buxbaum’s touchdown, but they could not score one more time to try and tie the game with Fairview.
Taylor had 165 passing yards, Buxbaum had 113 rushing yards and Sharbono had 129 receiving yards to lead Fairview.
The Warriors’ next game is Friday at Culbertson.
Richey-Lambert
Richey-Lambert’s high school football team got its season started right, very right, in fact.
The Fusion opened their season on the road against Bainville, and despite being on the road, the Fusion rolled over Bainville en route to a 54-20 victory August 29.
After starting the season on the road, the Fusion will host its first home game Friday, when Jordan visits. The game will be played at Lambert.