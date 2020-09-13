Sports are going strong in Richland County, and the second weekend of September brought about more local action.
Here are the sports you may have missed.
Sidney
Sidney High School’s volleyball team played its second game of the season September 12 against Glasgow and lost 3 sets to 0.
The Lady Eagles stayed close to Glasgow through the first two sets, losing 25-15 and 25-23, but Glasgow controlled the game in the final set, winning 25-9.
Glasgow, as a team, led the game in the kills, blocks, aces and assists categories; but Sidney had more digs than Glasgow.
Hadley Garsjo led Sidney with eight kills, Taylor Stewart led with five digs and four blocks, and Jenna Anderson had three service aces and 10 assists to lead Sidney.
The next game for Sidney is a home match against Havre on Friday.
The high school cross country teams also competed September 10 at the Scobey Invite. The boy’s team placed fourth and the girl’s team placed fifth.
The top runner for the boy’s team was Ben Carlsen, who finished seventh with a time of 20:39.19. Teammate Hudson Severson finished just behind Carlsen, with a time of 20:39.55 in eighth place.
The other runners for the boy’s team were Tyler Olson (15th), Daniel Stevens (24th), Jace Hansen (25th) and Markalen Watson (30th).
Olivia Schoepp finished as the top runner for the girl’s team, finishing in 11th place with a time of 26:11.37. Finishing shortly after her was teammate Serenity Kuntz, who came in at 13th place with a time of 26:38.74.
Also running for the girl’s team were Makayle Anderson (22nd), Jaylen Baxter (24th), Theresa Wick (25th), Claire Frank (27th) and Daisy Snow (41st).
The next event for the cross country teams is the Glasgow Invite on Saturday.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert Fusion cross country teams ran well at the Havre Invite on September 11.
The lone female runner, Mataya Veverka, placed 11th among the junior varsity competition, posting a season-best 32:15.08.
On the boy’s side, in the varsity competition, Samuel Smith once again continues to impress and blow away the competition.
He placed first again, finishing with a time of 16:21.02. The second-best time for the Fusion came from Matthew Ellerton, who finished in 21st with a time of 18:44.54.
Behind him, Jacob Smith finished 23rd, Ryan Eggert finished 27th and Nicholas Ellerton came in 30th.
The next event for the Fusion cross country teams is the Ft. Peck Invite on Saturday.
Richey-Lambert’s football team continues to blow out its competition, defeating Bainville 66-18 September 12. With the big win, the Fusion’s average margin of victory is 39.33 points.
The next game for the Fusion is September 18 against Wibaux, in what will be the Fusion’s Homecoming game.
Fairview
Fairview’s cross country teams competed at the Culbertson Meet. On the girl’s side of the competition, Shaylee Dean led the way with a time of 24:52.
Behind her, Lauren Kjos finished at 24:52.29, Lacie Selting at 27:59, Scout Hofer at 28:29, Audrey Burman at 30:43 and Shauna Nay at 34:45.
On the boy’s side, two runners finished just seconds apart. Anders Lassey finished with a time of 20:56, and Kenneth Olson finished at 21:00.
The next competition for the teams is the Glasgow Invite on Saturday.
The Fairview volleyball team lost to Froid/Medicine Lake September 10, but it was a close match throughout.
The final was a 3 sets to 1 loss for Fairview, but Fairview took the first set 25-22. All three other sets were very close, with Fairview losing them 25-16, 25-23 and 25-22.
As a team, Fairview recorded 34 kills, four blocks, two service aces, 93 digs and 25 assists.
The next game for Fairview is Tuesday at Poplar.