If you were hoping for some great volleyball in Richland County, you definitely have it this season.
Richey-Lambert opened the season with a win over Fairview, and Savage started its season with some quick victories.
Just a few weeks ago, the standings for District 1C volleyball did not represent how the teams currently stand now amongst their district competitors.
Now, though, the three Richland County teams are right next to each other in the standings.
Savage is fourth in the conference with a 5-1 conference record (7-2 overall), Richey-Lambert is 4-1 in conference games (6-3 overall) and Fairview is 3-1 in conference play (5-2 overall).
The Fusion are right behind Savage, and Fairview is right behind Richey-Lambert in the standings, creating a cluster of the three teams that sits in the top half of the standings.
All the teams have played each other, except for Fairview and Savage, who play each other in Fairview on October 13.
The teams are at the halfway point in the season, and the race in the standings and for the postseason could not have come at a better time, as all three teams seem so evenly matched.
Fairview has had the biggest climb, as a few weeks ago, the Warriors were among the bottom teams in the standings.
Of course, there was a lot of time left in the season, and they took advantage of that. In the team’s most recent matches, Fairview showed that it is a complete team on both sides.
Defense is what Fairview Head Coach Mustafa Kara prides the team on, and over the last two matches, the Warriors have only let opponents win one set. On top of that, Fairview defeated Wolf Point by an average margin of victory of 10 points per set, creating some good set wins.
The offense for the Warriors has proven itself, though accumulating 89 kills over their last two matches against Wolf Point and Scobey.
Savage has also proven itself as a great overall team, leading the Richland County teams in the standings.
On both sides of the court, the Warriors have a lot of talent.
Savage is no stranger to shutting out opponents, while also getting a lot of points in a hurry. Savage will be a dangerous team going forward, as the Warriors have the ability to dominate opponents and bury opponents in a hurry.
That leaves Richey-Lambert, and while head coach Shasta Senner said the team was more offensive at the start of the season, the team’s defense is proving itself.
The Fusion have gotten a few shutouts this season, so the defense is nothing to underestimate for the rest of the season.
Richey-Lambert is also very sound with their skills and style, so the Fusion can be a threat to teams later in the season.
Fairview took a little bit longer to get to this point in the standings, but its offense has come alive to complement the defense.
Savage is a dominant team that is still in the lead among the Richland County teams, and Richey-Lambert has been steady in staying in the upper half of the standings all season.
These three teams are providing a lot of entertainment down the stretch, and they are all doing well and bringing everything together at the right time.