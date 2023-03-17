Richland hockey is one week away from completing its season after hosting the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam B Gold at Ranger Arena in Sidney over the weekend.
The Grand Forks Aviators Red won the title game against Grand Forks Aviators Blue. Mandan Mayhem won the third place game over the Richland Rangers, and Watford City were the consolation champions of the tournament.
The successful tournament was spearheaded by the committee but was made possible by the hard work from volunteers and donors in the community coming together to help out, Committee Member Penny Filler said.
"This last weekend was a large tournament that required lots of behind the scenes work, we are so very thankful to all of you that showed up early, stayed late and missed time with your own families to help the hockey family your generosity did not go unnoticed by the committee," she said. "We were overwhelmed by the number of alumni parents and young player parents that stepped up to help!"
Filler was proud to bring the tournament to Sidney.
"One of my favorite things about tournaments is talking to the people from other places compliment our facility, our community and the people, thanks for being awesome," she said. :We could never do these things without our Ranger family and the support of the community of Richland County."
The Big Sky State Games on March 24 to 26 will conclude the Richland Rangers' season.