Richland Rangers Bantam Gold 2022-23

The Richland Rangers Bantam team placed Fourth in the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament. 

 Crys Baker

Richland hockey is one week away from completing its season after hosting the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam B Gold at Ranger Arena in Sidney over the weekend. 

The Grand Forks Aviators Red won the title game against Grand Forks Aviators Blue. Mandan Mayhem won the third place game over the Richland Rangers, and Watford City were the consolation champions of the tournament.



