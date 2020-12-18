The boys junior gold hockey team of Richland Youth Hockey started its season off on the right foot, netting a 5-1 victory over Glasgow on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Hockey season was pushed back a bit, since Richland Youth Hockey has to follow North Dakota rulings, but the boys junior gold team kept working and it paid off with the victory.
The game was close for a little bit, but the Rangers used a big second period to propel themselves to the finish line and come away with the big win.
At the end of the first period, the game was tied 0-0.
Once the second period got going, it was the Rangers who struck first.
Landon Schumacker got the 0-0 tie breaking goal in the second period, tipping in and redirecting a shot from the point by Logan Boyor.
Up next in the scorebooks for the Rangers was Mason Kindopp, who got a pass from Hayden Conn and scored from the point. Kindopp’s goal was technically the game-winning goal looking at the final result, and it certainly gave the Rangers some insurance should Glasgow make a run.
Glasgow didn’t make a run, but it did score a goal in the second period to make things interesting at 2-1.
Even then, the boys junior gold team didn’t waste time in getting a bigger lead, as Tate Wieferich scored a goal with the assist coming from Logan Schumacker.
Then to close out the game in the third period, Jaxson Franklin scored the last two goals for the Rangers.
His first goal he scored unassisted, and for his second goal, which made the Ranger lead 5-1, he got a double assist from Wieferich and Braden Kindopp on a power play.
Three players got called for penalties from the Rangers: Schumacker got called for roughing twice (once in the second, once in the third), Parker Minot got called for cross checking in the second and Hayden Conn got called for interference in the third.
After a the three-game weekend the Rangers finished on Sunday, the next game for them won’t be until the new year on Jan. 8.