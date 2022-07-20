The Richland Patriots have shown perseverance and grit as they continue to battle for a win throughout their season. Now with two wins under their belt, they head to end their season on a high note. Here is a recap of the Patriots games with stats included:
Richland Patriots vs. Watford City Walleye
During this game against the Walleye, the Patriots received their first win, ending with a score of 10-8. Zander Dean had three runs in the game while Blake Johnson, Ryder Hansen and Hayden Conn had two runs and Austin Taylor contributed one to the scoreboard. Dean also led with 3 hits, Parker Sinks and Hansen had two hits in the game and Taylor, Johnson and Conn finished with one. As for Runs Batted In, Dean had three, Taylor and Sinks had two and Chase Waters, Mason Kindopp and C Heck contributed one. Pitching this game were Dean and Hansen. Dean finished with seven strikeouts and Hansen had one.
Richland Patriots vs. Billings Expo
During this tough game against the Billings Expo, the Patriots fell to the Expo team 17-1. Dean scored the lone run of the game and also had two hits. Waters and Cayden Heck contributed one hit each and Taylor, Heck and Nathan Romo took over the pitching position where Heck and Taylor both had two strikeouts.
Richland Patriots vs. Billings Cardinals
Dean and Hansen both had one successful run in the first game against the Billings Cardinals, while Dean, Taylor, Sinks, Heck and Kindopp all had one hit each. Taylor had one run batted in on the books. Hansen also proved to be successful on the pitching mound, ending with three strikeouts.
In the second game, the Patriots weren’t able to get past the Cardinals with an ending score of 20-2 in favor of the Cardinals. Scoring the runs for the patriots were Dean and Hansen, while Dean also contributed two hits in the game. Taylor and Hansen added two more hits and Sinks had one run batted in. On the pitching mound, Conn had two strikeouts.
Richland Patriots vs. Reds
The Patriots suffered a tough game against the Reds with the ending score being 13-2 in favor of the Reds. Scoring the runs in this game were Sinks and McNally, with Taylor, Sinks, McNally and Kindopp each contributing one hit in the game. Conn also had one run batted in. Sinks took over the pitching mound where he had four strikeouts.
Another game was played against the Reds with the Reds winning 14-4. The runs were distributed evenly, with Kindopp, Conn, Cash Quilling and Taylor each scoring one. As for hits in the game, Dean, Sinks, McNally and Taylor had one and Dean, Quilling and Hansen each had one run batted in. McNally and Johnson proved to be successful on the pitching mound as McNally had two strikeouts and Johnson had one.
Richland Patriots vs. Glendive Blue Devils
Another win was tallied in the books for the Patriots as they beat the Glendive Blue Devils 3-2. Scoring for the Patriots was Dean, Sinks and McNally. Taylor, McNally, Con,, Kindopp, Romo and Hansen each had one hit in the game as well. As for runs batted in, Sinks had one and Conn had two. Hansen was the lone pitcher in this game, finishing with one strikeout.
The next game the Patriots battled the Blue Devils was a loss, 4-10. Dean, Kindopp, Johnson and Heck each scored one run, while Taylor, Sinks, Conn and Heck ended with one hit each. Taylor had the lone run batted in for the game. On the pitching mound, Conn ended the game with four strikeouts.
Richland Patriots vs. Laurel Dodgers
The Patriots didn’t find success against the Laurel Dodgers, losing the game 7-23. The scoring was distributed evenly through the team as Dean, Taylor, Sinks, McNally, Waters, Conn and Kindopp scored the seven runs. Waters finished the game with two hits and Taylor and Kindopp each had one. Waters and Kindopp also had one run batted in. Johnson and Waters took over the pitching mound for this game, each finishing with one strikeout.
The next matchup to the Dodgers also proved to be tough, as the ending score was 23-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Taylor led the game with two runs while Dean and Kindopp scored the remaining two. Dean led in hits with two and Taylor, Sinks and McNally each had one. As for runs batted in, Sinks, McNally and Romo finished with one each. Heck and Taylor pitched this game, Heck had two strikeouts and Taylor had one.