The Richland Patriots baseball team has been busy, traveling all over the state to play several games this season. Recently they played the Miles City Mavericks for two games at home on July 1, traveled to play the Outlaw Baseball Club on July 2 and then traveled to Laurel on Wednesday, July 6 for two games against the Dodgers. The stats for these games are as follows:
Friday, July 1
During the first game against the Miles City Mavericks, Zander Dean had two hits, Parker Sinks had one hit and Austin Taylor finished the game with one hit. The ending score was 0-12 in favor of the Mavericks. Pitching in this game was Sinks and Taylor who each had one strike-out.
The Patriots lined up with the Mavericks again, this time scoring five points to end the game 5-12 in favor of the Mavericks. Scoring one run in the game was Dean, Cooper McNally, Mason Kindopp, Braden Harris and Haydon Conn. Dean, Blake Johnson, McNally and Harris all had one hit, Kindopp contributed three hits and Conn and Taylor each had two. McNally, Harris, Cameron Heck and Taylor all earned one run batted in. McNally and Taylor pitched in this game, each ending with two strike-outs.
Saturday, July 2
The Patriots had another set of games in Miles City, this time against the Outlaw Baseball Club. The Patriots fell to the Outlaws with an ending score of 1-11. Sinks scored the only run of the game, while Kindopp, Sinks, Chase Waters and Ryder Hansen had one hit each. Hansen also played the position as pitcher with three strike-outs this game.
The second game against the Outlaw Baseball Club prevailed to be a close match up with the Outlaws clenching the win 8-12. Dean scored three runs, Kindopp and McNally each had two runs and Sinks scored one run. Sinks and Harris had one hit in the game, while McNally and Conn each had two. Conn ended the game with four runs batted in and Sinks ended with two. Conn dominated the pitching mound, striking out seven players while Hansen had one strike-out in the game.
Wednesday, July 6
The matchup to the Laurel Dodgers proved to be tough, as the first game was lost 2-12. Conn and Heck contributed the two runs to the Patriot’s score. Kindopp, Sinks, Conn and Heck each had one hit, while Kindopp and Harris ended the game with one run batted in. During this game, the pitcher was Johnson who had two strike-outs.
The next game against the Dodgers had an ending score of 4-14 in favor of Laurel. The four runs in the game were scored by Dean, Kindopp, Sinks and McNally. Dean and McNally each contributed one hit to the game as well. McNally and Heck were the pitchers for this game, each striking out one of the Dodgers’ players.
The Richland Patriots next games were Friday at home vs. Billings Cardinals and at Watford City. The Sidney Herald will report on these games in the next issue.