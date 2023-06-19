Richland Patriot batter Gradin Sukut rips a foul ball down the first base line versus the Glendive Blue Devils at Moose Park Sunday.

Richland Patriot batter Gradin Sukut rips a foul ball down the first base line versus the Glendive Blue Devils at Moose Park Sunday.

 Philip C. Johnson

The Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team lost both games of a doubleheader to the visiting Glendive Blue Devils on Father’s Day at Moose Park in Sidney.

Richland lost the first game 12-14 in extra innings and lost the second 0-10.



Tags

Load comments