The Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team lost both games of a doubleheader to the visiting Glendive Blue Devils on Father’s Day at Moose Park in Sidney.
Richland lost the first game 12-14 in extra innings and lost the second 0-10.
Richland had the lead, and the momentum, early in game one versus Glendive but lost its mojo late and never got it back throughout the evening. Richland led 4-2 after the first inning and carried an 8-2 lead into the top of the sixth before giving up 12 runs over the next three stanzas and losing game one 12-14 in extra innings. The Patriots never got out of the gate in game two, giving up 10 runs on 14 hits and posting zero runs on five hits alongside two errors defensively.
Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis was clearly disappointed with his team’s focus and effort immediately following Sunday nights’ games.
“Mental mistakes killed us.” Sturgis said. “Baserunning mistakes killed us. We swung the bats well in the first game but just made too many mental mistakes and they capitalized on it and put the pressure on us.”
The mental collapse in game one carried over into game two, Sturgis added. Glendive came out for the second game ready to play, he said, but the Patriots didn’t.
“If we come in ready to compete we’re a completely different ball team. If we come in flat-footed, and aren’t ready to compete or put pressure on them, then we don’t play like a good team,” Sturgis said.
With the Patriots facing a tough stretch in the week ahead, including a Conference doubleheader at home followed by a three-day tournament on the road, Sturgis challenged his team to practice hard this week and recapture some of its early-season momentum.
“They need to come and play together like a team,” he said. “Believing in each other and playing the game the way they’ve been coached. Keeping their composure. Playing to the best of their abilities. Coming in ready to play.”
NEXT UP FOR THE PATRIOTS
Richland’s next game is a home Conference doubleheader versus the Glasgow Reds with the first game scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Thursday, June 22 at Moose Park in Sidney. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after completion of the first.
The Patriots will then travel to Miles City for a three-day non-conference tournament Friday through Sunday, June 23-25.
SUNDAY’S HOME GAMES VS GLENDIVE
Game one versus Glendive began with the Blue Devils posting two runs in the first inning before the Patriots put up four of their own. Cooper McNally blasted a triple with the bases loaded before he eventually crossed home plate when Treyce Bower singled on a liner to right field.
Richland starting pitcher Hayden Conn and the Patriots defense held Glendive scoreless for the next four innings while putting up three runs in the second inning and one more in the third.
Leading 8-2 to start the sixth inning the Patriots had outhit the Blue Devils seven to four when Glendive’s bats got hot and Richland’s defense cooled. A lead off single put one runner on first base and quickly over to third after a Patriot error on a ground ball put the next batter on base. A sacrifice bunt scored the runner on third and advanced the man on first base all the way around to the hot corner. A passed ball scored that runner and the next hitter got on base with a grounder to second base. A hit-by-pitch put another runner on the bags and a series of errors by Patriot infielders allowed two more runs to score. Richland’s Ryder Hansen came in to relieve Conn with one out remaining and ended the sixth inning drawing a ground out to third base with the score now 8-6 in favor of the hometown boys.
The Patriots managed to steal back the momentum with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Blue Devils’ pitchers put six consecutive Richland batters on base despite giving up zero hits, combining for four walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Now behind 6-12 Glendive opened the seventh inning with two singles and a double putting two runs across. A walk and a Richland error scored two more for the Blue Devils. Two more singles by Glendive and another error by the Patriots led to two additional runs and tied the score 12-12 midway through the seventh with the Patriots coming up to bat needing one run to win the game, or face extra innings.
Glendive’s pitcher struck out three batters forcing extra innings. McNally came out on the hill for Richland in the eighth. Glendive’s lead-off hitter drew a walk and managed to steal second base before advancing to third on a wild pitch. With the runner on third and no outs, third-baseman Conn caught the base runner advancing to home plate on a fielders-choice ground ball. Two doubles by the Blue Devils put two runners across and Glendive took a two-run lead into the bottom of the eighth.
A strikeout, a pop out to second base and a fly out to right field brought the game to a disappointing end with the Patriots losing 12-14.
Glendive had 15 hits against zero errors while the Patriots posted eight hits and six errors.
McNally had a big day at the plate for Richland with three hits on four at-bats, three runs, three RBI’s, one walk and zero strikeouts. Bower was two for three at the plate with four RBI’s .
Conn opened on the mound for the Pats throwing 98 pitches with 62 strikes, striking out five and walking one. He gave up six runs on seven hits facing 28 batters. Hansen faced 12 batters throwing 19 strikes on 28 pitches with one walk and yielded six runs on five hits. McNally threw 29 pitches with 15 strikes, one strikeout, one walk, and two runs on three hits versus six batters.
Glendive pitchers walked 11 batters and struck out eight giving up 12 runs on eight hits.
Game two saw the Blue Devils rout the Pats 10-0 and win the battle at the plate with 14 hits versus Richland’s five. Glendive struck out six Patriot batters while only walking one. Richland, meanwhile, struck out three, put seven batters on base with walks and committed two errors.
Hansen led the Patriots offensively, hitting two for three with zero strikeouts.
Freshman lefty Gradin Sukut pitched three innings throwing 30 strikes on 64 pitches with five walks and seven runs on five hits. Cayden Heck came in as relief in the fourth and finished the game for Richland throwing 71 pitches with 41 strikes - three strikeouts, two walks and three runs on nine hits.