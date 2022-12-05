Boys Hockey Rangers 19u Dec 2022

Nick Farrow (#22) drives to the Rushmore Thunder goal zone while Stetson Armes (#33) and Korbyn Johnston (#34) of the Richland Rangers move into open position 

 Tami Meuchel

The Richland Rangers Bantams youth hockey team took on Rapid City this past weekend in Watford City for tournament play.

In Friday evening's game, the Rangers scored early on, but only managed to score one point in the last period to tie with Rapid City. The score went two-two into overtime. Korbyn Johnston was assisted by Brady Collins. Miguel Trevino scored. The Rangers tied with Rapid City to end the game.



