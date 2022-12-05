The Richland Rangers Bantams youth hockey team took on Rapid City this past weekend in Watford City for tournament play.
In Friday evening's game, the Rangers scored early on, but only managed to score one point in the last period to tie with Rapid City. The score went two-two into overtime. Korbyn Johnston was assisted by Brady Collins. Miguel Trevino scored. The Rangers tied with Rapid City to end the game.
During the Rangers' second game on Saturday, the Rangers started out of the gate a bit slow, but they managed two goals in the second period while scoring three goals in the third. Nick Farrow scored. Brady Collins assisted by Kalen Price and Miguel Trevino, Kalen Price and Morgan Reid both scored goals. Kalen Price was assisted by Brady Collins and Nick Farrow. The Rangers took the game into overtime, but they ultimately fell to Rapid City 5:6.
In game three, Saturday evening, the Rangers came out gunning in the first period where they scored a blazing three goals. However, the Watford Oiler managed to chip away at the early lead. Despite skating their hearts out, the Rangers scored one more goal in the third, but they ended the game in a tie against the Oilers. Mark Beth II scored. Miguel Trevino was assisted by Kalen Price. Nick Farrow was assisted by Miguel Trevino. Korbyn Johnston was assisted by Stentson Armes. The Rangers fought hard and walked away with a 4:4 tie.