Junior Gold

Junior Gold team poses with their third place trophy. 

 Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The State Tournament for the Jr. Gold, 19u, and Peewees occurred March 3-5.

The Junior Gold team secured third place overall.

Jr. GoldThe Jr. Gold team traveled to Crosby on Thursday, March 3 for the state tournament.

In the first game, they played Grand Forks and won 5-1.

Logan Shaumacker had three goals, Logan Boyer scored one goal, and Mason Kindopp scored one goal.

Wes Vanhook, Landon Schumacker and Logan Boyer had one assist each.

Next, they faced off against Langdon and lost 4-7.

Landon Schumacker scored two goals and Tristan Fink had one goal.

Logan Schumacker had two assists, while Shayne Smith had one.

The Junior Gold team then had the opportunity to face off against Minot and won 5-2, earning them third place overall.

Logan Schumacker led with four goals and Casey Rehbein contributed one goal.

Shandyn Gurney, Parker Mindt, Mason Kindopp and Landon Schumacker each had one assist.

19U Girls TeamIn the first game of the tournament, the 19u team faced off against Langdon and lost 1-4.

Whitney Van Hook scored the goal unassisted.

Next, they played the North Stars and won 4-3 in overtime.

Autumn Edd led with two goals, while Samara Hofer and Whitney Van Hook both had one goal.

Edd and Hofer both had one assist.

Following this game, the Rangers played Crosby and lost 2-6.

Whitney Van Hook and Autumn Edd both had one goal and Kynlee Vitt had one assist.

In the last game of the season, they competed with Bismarck and lost 2-12.

Edd had one goal and one assist, Jori Horsburgh had one goal and Samara Hofer had one assist.

The 19u team placed sixth overall.

Tags

Load comments