Junior Gold hosted Termite Buddy night on Friday, Jan. 31.
This was a way to introduce the youngest level of Richland Youth hockey with one of the oldest levels of play.
Our termites enjoyed a five minute warm-up with their Jr. Gold partner, along with introductions to center ice prior to the Rangers taking on the Fargo 18u team. The Rangers won 4–0 over Fargo 18u, with Jaxson Franklin collecting a hat trick and Casey Rehbein rounding out the win.
Two assists for Bryce Wold and a playmaker for Tate Wieferich.
Saturday night, Jr. Gold hosted the Fargo 16U. The boys put that in a win column as well with a score of 7–1. Scoring for the Rangers: Casey Rehbein, Tate Wieferich, Bryce Wold, Nicolas Trevino, Landon Schumacker and Franklin with two. Assists for Wold, Erath, Kindopp, Franklin and Trevino with two.
The boys swept the weekend at home with their final game on Sunday against Northwood. They won 8–3.
Scoring for the Rangers was Schumacker, Wes VanHook, Trevino and Wieferich, with one each, and Franklin and Erath with two a piece. Assists this game came from Wieferich, Erath, Grady Larson — Parker Mindt with one each — and Franklin with two.
The Rangers are currently 10–5–0 in league play, with action this upcoming weekend Feb. 8–9, in Fargo and Grand Forks.
The NDAHA Junior Gold State Tournament is being hosted by Sidney this year, March 5–7.