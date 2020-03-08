Richland Rangers PeeWee hockey team

The Rangers are coached by Mike Fink and Tim Averett, members of the team are Asle Everett, Nicolas Farrow, Brady Collins, Miguel Treviño, Bridger Ligon, Haidyn Dunehew, Kalen Price, Trevor Stieber, Mark Berg, Aaron Filler, Stetson Armes, Garrett Youngquist, Jarrett Averett and Parker Verhasselt.

 Photo by Penny Filler

The Rangers defeat Crosby Blue 9-3 to win the state championship in Grafton, North Dakota on Sunday, March 8.

