After coming off a loss to the Fargo Freeze 18U on Thursday, March 5 after allowing three unanswered goals in the third period, the Richland Rangers Junior Gold Squad fought back on Friday, March 6 against the Northwood Ice Storm, winning by a final score of 3-6.
A costly elbowing penalty by Northwood proved to work in favor of the Rangers early on in the first period as Richland’s Braden Kindopp wristed one from the blue line into the back of the net coming off assists by Nicolas Trevino and William VanHook III with 13:11 remaining in the first period. Later in the period, at the 5:58 mark, with Ranger’s Mason Erath in the penalty box for tripping, Northwood’s Brennan Beaudin capitalized with seven seconds remaining on the powerplay, scoring their first goal of the game to tie things up at 1-1 off an assist by Zander Bachmeier.
Fortunately for the Rangers, there was still plenty of time in the period to retake the lead and that’s just what they did. With 3:53 remaining in the period, Wes VanHook scored off assists by Jaxson Franklin and Casey Rehbein to retake the lead and ultimately maintain a lead of 1-2 heading into the second period.
The only goal in the second period came at full strength by Richland’s Landon Schumacker off an assist by William VanHook III on a breakaway using some nifty stick work with the puck to get by the netminder, resulting in a 1-3 advantage that would hold throughout the second period.
A quick top-shelf goal by Northwood’s Jaden Sanda off an assist by Bachmeier got them within one of the Rangers 2-3. But despite a roughing penalty on Erath, Richland killed off the penalty. Within seven seconds of being back at full strength, Jaxson Franklin scored his first goal of the game unassisted, his third of the tournament making it 2-4.
The Rangers would find the net two more times in the final period; the first of the two came at the 5:37 mark, off a slap shot by William VanHook III from a winning faceoff assist in the zone by Franklin making it 2-5. Northwood added one more to their goal total 12 seconds later at 5:25 by Elijah Goetz with an assist from Beaudin. Franklin got in the right position with 1:34 remaining, as Tate Weferich and Schumacker found him in the front of the net for his second goal of the game, his fourth of the tournament and an overall victory of 3-6.
Both goalies, Richland’s Graylin Martin and Northwood’s Brady Weisz finished with 32 saves.
Richland beats Crosby Comets
An overtime goal by Richland Rangers Junior Gold’s Jaxson Franklin with 8:54 remaining got the Rangers a victory of 3-2 over the Crosby Comets and a fifth-place finish at the 2020 Junior Gold State Tournament on Friday, March 7 at Ranger Arena.
It was a relatively quick first period, as Crosby’s Devin Power put the Rangers on their first powerplay of the game with 7:33 left in the first. The Rangers couldn’t capitalize on the five on four advantage. At the 5:16 mark of the first Richland’s Jaxson Franklin wound up in the penalty box on a call of interference, which like the Rangers, Crosby couldn’t put one home in the back of the net. With time winding down, both teams at full strength, Franklin, who had four goals up to this point, once again found the back of the net with assists by Nicolas Trevino and Mason Erath, giving them a 0-1 advantage heading into the second.
The Rangers came out in the second with 51 seconds left on a powerplay after a late interference penalty by Crosby’s Grant Kocher back in the first, but nothing was able to come from it. Despite not being able to score on the powerplay, with just 2:01 into the second period, Franklin took a shot off a pass from Erath that was rebounded and scored by Bryce Wold, making it 0-2.
That lead of 0-2 held up until the 3:19 mark of what was left in the second period when Kocher got one past the netminder off an assist from Tucker Svangstu, making it 1-2 going into the third period.
Crosby opened the period with a five on three advantage after two late penalties by Braden Kindopp for tripping and Nicolas Trevino for interference. But the Comets continued to struggle on the powerplay, as the Rangers maintained stout defense, ultimately killing both penalties with no harm done on the scoreboard, at least at that point. Crosby’s Drysten Bailey scored with 1:11 left in the game with a six on five advantage after pulling their goalie to tie things up at 2-2 piece off an assist by Anthony Johnson, ultimately bringing the game into overtime.
The Rangers came out firing in the overtime period, spending the majority of the time down in Crosby’s end. Not even two minutes had gone by into overtime before Richland’s Tate Weferich found the scoring machine of the tournament, Franklin, for the game-winning goal, his sixth goal in three games and a fifth-place finish in the tournament.
Richland’s Richard Lang III had finished with 36 saves and Crosby’s Easton Erikmoen finished with 48 saves.