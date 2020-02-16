Saturday’s game, Feb. 15 at Watford City, the Richland Rangers 19U Girls team defeated Watford City 5-2.
Scoring summary:
Rebecca Aldrich of Richland, scored the first goal in the first period off an assist by Ashlynn Kessel.
At the end of the first period, Richland led Crosby 1-0.
Richland scored the next two goals. The first goal of the second period was scored by Whitney VanHook off assists from Jaylen Baxter and Jenna Baxter. Following that up was a goal by Samara Hofer off assists from Aldrich and Jaylen Baxter.
The third and final goal of the second period came from Aldrich, her second goal of the game off an assist by Tana Kostelecky.
At the end of the second period, the Richland Rangers had a lead of 4-2.
Scoring the final goal of for either team came in the third period, as Jaylen Baxter added to her earlier assist with a goal coming off assist from Kessel and Jenna Baxter.
Richland Rangers 19U girls game stats:
Aldrich: Two goals, one assist.
Kessel: Two assists
VanHook: One goal.
Jaylen Baxter: One goal, two assists.
Hofer: One goal.
Jenna Baxter: Two assists.
Kostelecky: One assist.
Sunday’s game, Feb. 16 at Crosby, the Richland Rangers 19U girls team defeated Crosby 5-2.
Scoring summary:
Richland’s Jaylen Baxter got the Rangers on the board first with a goal in the first period off an assist from Whitney VanHook. The Rangers were able to find the back of the net two more times in the first period. The second goal of the game came from Samara Hofer, unassisted. Rounding out the first period for the Rangers with her second goal of the game was Jaylen Baxter. off assists from Jenna Baxter and Hadley Garsjo. At the end of the first, the Rangers led 3-1.
The Rangers didn’t score in the second period, still maintaining a lead of 3-2.
In the third and final period, Richland added two more goals to cap off the weekend sweep. Hofer got her second goal of the game, this time off an assist from Tana Kostelecky. The final goal making it 5-2 and sealing the victory for the Rangers was Ashlyn Kessel off assists from Jaylen Baxter and Jenna Baxter.
Richland Rangers 19U girls game stats:
Jaylen Baxter: Two goals, one assist.
VanHook: One assist.
Hofer: Two goals.
Jenna Baxter: Two assists.
Garsjo: One assist.
Kostelecky: One assist.
Kessel: One goal.