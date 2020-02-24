Saturday, Feb. 22:
Richland Rangers defeat Bottineau 8 — 2. Scoring summary:
First period (15:52): Goal by Richland’s Rebecca Aldrich, assists from Autumn Edd and Samara Hofer.
First period (15:31): Goal by Richland’s Jenna Baxter, assists from Whitney VanHook and Jaylen Baxter.
First period (13:38): Goal by Aldrich, assist from Tana Kostelecky.
First period (5:31): Goal by Richland’s Hadley Garsjo, assists from Jenna Baxter and Jaylen Baxter.
First period (4:26): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists from Jaylen Baxter and Edd.
At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers led 5-0.
Second period (1:30): Goal by Bottineau’s Sammy Hill, unassisted.
At the end of the second period, the Rangers led 5-1.
Third period (6:48): Goal by Garsjo, assist from Jenna Baxter.
Third period (4:25): Goal by Bottineau’s Madison Hiatt, assist from Hill.
Third period (4:07): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists by VanHook and Jaylen Baxter.
Third period (2:56): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist by Ashlynn Kessel.
Final score: 8-1.
Richland Rangers 19U defeat Watford City 4-1.
Scoring summary:
First period (0.1): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist from Jaylen Baxter.
At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers led 1-0.
Second period (11:57): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists from Jaylen Baxter and Garsjo.
Second period (4:45): Goal by Aldrich, assist from Jaylen Baxter.
Second period (34.9): Goal by Watford City’s Raven Reeves, assist from Lanie Hall.
At the end of the second period, the Rangers led by 3-1.
Third period (7:15): Goal by Garsjo, assist from Aldrich.
Final score: Richland Rangers 19U defeat Watford City 4-1.
Sunday, Feb. 23:
Richland Rangers 19U defeat Bismarck 4-2.
Scoring summary:
First period (12:06): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist from Garsjo.
First period (4:10): Goal by Bismarck’s Annelise Hulst, assists from Josie Anfinson and Ava Krikorian.
First period (2:02) Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists Tana Kostelecky.
At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers 19U led 2-1.
Second period (7:14): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist by Hofer.
Second period (5:55): Goal by Bismarck’s Krikorian, unassisted.
At the end of the second period, the Rangers led 3-2.
Third period (12:50): Goal by Jaylen Baxter, assist from Jenna Baxter.
Final score: The Richland Rangers 19U hockey team defeats Bismarck 4-2.