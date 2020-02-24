Student sectiion on senior night
Buy Now

Watching the Richland Rangers hockey team dominate the weekend play at Ranger Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22 is the student section on senior night. 

 Photo by Crys Baker

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Richland Rangers defeat Bottineau 8 — 2. Scoring summary:

First period (15:52): Goal by Richland’s Rebecca Aldrich, assists from Autumn Edd and Samara Hofer.

First period (15:31): Goal by Richland’s Jenna Baxter, assists from Whitney VanHook and Jaylen Baxter.

First period (13:38): Goal by Aldrich, assist from Tana Kostelecky.

First period (5:31): Goal by Richland’s Hadley Garsjo, assists from Jenna Baxter and Jaylen Baxter.

First period (4:26): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists from Jaylen Baxter and Edd.

At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers led 5-0.

Second period (1:30): Goal by Bottineau’s Sammy Hill, unassisted.

At the end of the second period, the Rangers led 5-1.

Third period (6:48): Goal by Garsjo, assist from Jenna Baxter.

Third period (4:25): Goal by Bottineau’s Madison Hiatt, assist from Hill.

Third period (4:07): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists by VanHook and Jaylen Baxter.

Third period (2:56): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist by Ashlynn Kessel.

Final score: 8-1.

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Richland Rangers 19U defeat Watford City 4-1.

Scoring summary:

First period (0.1): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist from Jaylen Baxter.

At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers led 1-0.

Second period (11:57): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists from Jaylen Baxter and Garsjo.

Second period (4:45): Goal by Aldrich, assist from Jaylen Baxter.

Second period (34.9): Goal by Watford City’s Raven Reeves, assist from Lanie Hall.

At the end of the second period, the Rangers led by 3-1.

Third period (7:15): Goal by Garsjo, assist from Aldrich.

Final score: Richland Rangers 19U defeat Watford City 4-1.

Sunday, Feb. 23:

Richland Rangers 19U defeat Bismarck 4-2.

Scoring summary:

First period (12:06): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist from Garsjo.

First period (4:10): Goal by Bismarck’s Annelise Hulst, assists from Josie Anfinson and Ava Krikorian.

First period (2:02) Goal by Jenna Baxter, assists Tana Kostelecky.

At the end of the first period, the Richland Rangers 19U led 2-1.

Second period (7:14): Goal by Jenna Baxter, assist by Hofer.

Second period (5:55): Goal by Bismarck’s Krikorian, unassisted.

At the end of the second period, the Rangers led 3-2.

Third period (12:50): Goal by Jaylen Baxter, assist from Jenna Baxter.

Final score: The Richland Rangers 19U hockey team defeats Bismarck 4-2.

Tags

Load comments