The Richland Rangers hockey teams have had a busy weekend competing in various matches along with celebrating their senior night. The 19U team had one senior competing this year, Autumn Edd.
Seniors on the Junior Gold team included Casey Rehbein, Tristan Fink, Grady Larson, Graylin Martin, Landon Schumacher, Logan Boyer, Mason Erath, Parker Mindt, Shandyn Gurney and Wes Van Hook.
The Squirts competed in two games on Sunday, Feb. 20 and won both games. The scores were 11-6 over the Williston Orange and 9-5 over the Williston Grey.
The PeeWee team shut out both Watford City 9-0 and Bottineau 7-0.
The Bantams earned a win over the Dickinson White team.
In the 19U division, the team played three games over the weekend beginning on Thursday, Feb. 17 where they lost to Williston, 5-0. On Friday, they fell to Bismarck in a tough battle in overtime, 2-1. On Saturday, they were defeated by Watford City.
The Junior Gold team also competed in three games over the weekend that started with a loss against Fargo on Friday. On Saturday they were able to conquer Watford City, while on Sunday they fell to Crosby.
The Richland Rangers will have one more weekend of regular season play before heading into the state tournament the first weekend of March.