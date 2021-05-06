All four high schools in Richland County sent some of their best track and field athletes to Glasgow on Tuesday, May 4 for the North/East Top 10 meet.
In total, 27 schools had their best athletes competing in what turned out to be a very competitive event.
Savage, Richey-Lambert, Sidney and Fairview all had athletes place well though, showing what the Richland County teams have been capable of all season.
Sidney
Parker Sinks and Tate Wieferich placed highly in the sprints, continuing their impressive performances that they’ve had so far this season.
Sinks took second place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.75, and Wieferich placed fourth with a time of 11.82. Aren Larson took eight in the 100 with a time of 12.20. Wieferich also took fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.97, a personal record.
Kaston LeRoy followed them up with a personal best in the 800 meter race, taking third with a time of 2:09.01.
The 4x100 meter relay team took first place for the Eagles, as Sinks, Wieferich, Aden Graves and Ryan McGinnis finished with a time of 44.99. McGinnis also took sixth in the 100 meter dash with a personal best time of 11.87.
Sinks, Wieferich, Graves and Hudson Severson also teamed up and took second in the 4x400 meter relay, finishing with a time of 3:42.37.
In the throwing events, RIley Waters started strong with a first-place finish in the shot put, hitting a mark of 46-10.00, a personal record. Riley Jackson took 10th in the shot put with a distance of 39-11.00.
Jackson came back in the discus, taking second with a throw of 140-10, a personal record. Riley Waters took ninth (121-10) and Chase Waters took 10th (112-05).
Jerome Entz got his second-straight first place finish in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 154-05, a personal best. Jaxson Franklin took eighth in the javelin throw with a distance of 131-07.
In the pole vault, Graves set his season record of 11-06.00 and took third, and Benjamin Carlsen and Daniel Stevens each hit 10-00.00 for eighth and 10th place respectively.
Rounding out the boy’s team, Entz took fourth in the long jump (18-11.00) and McGinnis took ninth (17-06.00).
For the girl’s team, the 4x100 meter relay team of Anna Allen, Taylor Stewart, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp took fifth place with a time of 54.23.
Christianna Wall had a great day in the shot put, taking fifth place with a personal best of 34-03.50. Ali Merritt also had a good day, taking seventh in the shot put at 33-04.00. Merritt then took third in the discus with a throw of 113-08.
Stewart and Jaylen Baxter both placed in the javelin throw, as Baxter took sixth (96-09) and Stewart finished 10th (90-01).
In the pole vault, Brielle Gorder took fifth at 9-00.00, and rounding out the day, Stewart took ninth in the long jump (14-00.00).
Fairview
Nathan Turnbow kicked things off for Fairview, taking ninth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.05.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Jace Vitt, Curt Rice, Jaxon Vitt and Martin Manuel took seventh with a time of 46.84.
Fairview really excelled in the throwing events, as the team’s leading throwers finished with some good placings again.
Hunter Sharbono took third in the discus with a throw of 135-00, and Paul Hardy finished right behind him in fourth with a throw of 134-09.
For the Fairview girl’s team, Teigan Taylor took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.50, a season record for her.
Jadyn Gackle set a personal record in the shot put, taking second at 37-00.00, and in the discus, she took first with a throw of 133-03, another personal record.
Rounding out the day for Fairview, Taylor placed third in the pole vault with a personal best 10-00.00.
Savage
Sloan McPherson had a good day in the field events, finishing with a pair of top-five finishes.
In the shot put, he finished fifth with a distance of 43-07.00, a personal record, and in the javelin, he finished in fourth place with a throw of 140-01.
Brooke Reuter continued her successful season by grabbing multiple high finishes at the meet.
She took first in the 100 meter dash (12.90), first in the 200 meter dash (26.47), sixth in the long jump (15-05.00) and second in the triple jump (34-03.50). Her finishes in the 200 meter dash and the triple jump are personal records.
Alexia Papka also competed Tuesday, taking ninth in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:44.94.
Richey-Lambert
For the Fusion, Blaine Frisbie kicked things off by taking third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.77. He also took fourth in the 200 meter dash, setting a personal record time of 23.92.
In the 800 meter race, Ryan Eggert took seventh with a time of 2:12.16, a personal record.
Sam Smith stayed impressive this season, taking first in the 1600 meter run (4:45.27) and in the 3200 meter run (9:47.74, personal record). Matthew Ellerton finished ninth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:08.14.
Caleb Senner was once again great in the hurdles, taking first in the 110 meter hurdles (16.50, personal record) and second in the 300 meter hurdles (42.84, personal record).
The 4x100 meter relay team of Joshua Sponheim, Grady Gonsioroski, Caleb Senner and Blaine Frisbie took third with a time of 46.31.
Then, in the 4x400 meter relay, Senner, Smith, Sponheim and Tiegen Cundiff took fifth with a time of 3:50.36.
For the Fusion girls, Jaylyn Klempel took fifth in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:04.31, a season record. Rounding out the day, the 4x400 meter relay team of Klempel, Shawna Eggert, Gracelyn Gonsioroski and ShaeLyn Williams took fifth with a time of 4:34.34.