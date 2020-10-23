Hockey season is just around the corner, and with Richland Youth Hockey soon playing games, fans of the program will want to be able to watch.
If you cannot make a game in-person, there is good news, as Ranger Arena is now officially online with LiveBarn.
The announcement was originally posted on the program’s Facebook page, and it detailed how the online streaming service works.
LiveBarn is a subscription-bases platform, and it allows users to watch games live and on demand for up to 30 days.
For anyone signing up, there is a code on a flyer that the program posted on its Facebook page, which can give whoever signs up a 10 percent discount.
Using the code also gives the program’s facility credit, and if the program has enough subscriptions, LiveBarn sends a check out quarterly for 30 percent of the subscriptions to Richland Youth Hockey.
All games that are at home this upcoming season will be streamed live, according to the post.
On the LiveBarn website, LiveBarn.com, people can check out the venues, features and prices.
Richland Youth Hockey, in its Facebook post, also gave a special thanks to Justin Boyer, Bo Kindopp and Dawn Rehbein for tackling the project.