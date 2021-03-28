Richland Youth Hockey teams have been done with their seasons for a couple weeks, but some of the players were part of a recent championship run.
Other members of the organization received some recognition over the weekend that will give them the chance to play in a national tournament in the middle of April.
All of it is a sign that RYH is producing some great talent that is able to extend its hockey season into late March and part of April.
At the Rocky Mountain Rumble over the weekend, Team North Dakota took the championship. The team was coached by Bryan McDowell, who is the head coach of the Richland Rangers junior boys gold team, and four members of the team, Braden Kindopp, Mason Kindopp, Trsitan Fink and Landon Schumacker played on the team.
Team North Dakota defeated Team Wyoming 4-1 on Sunday, March 28 to win the championship game.
The team opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Gillete and lost its second game 4-2 against Team Wyoming.
North Dakota then beat the UT Golden Eagles 5-2, and they also beat the Utah Selects 20-1 to get to the title game, where they got revenge on Wyoming.
Overall in the tournament, Mason Kindopp was tied for fourth on the team in points with five. He scored two goals and recorded three assists.
Braden Kindopp scored one goal and recorded one assist, and Schumacker recorded one assist. All four players were key parts of the junior boys gold team’s third-place finish at state, so it is no surprise that they were able to play well in the recent tournament.
In some non-tournament news, four players from the Girls 19U team are going to have some more hockey action as well.
The USA Hockey Girls High School National Tournament is taking place from April 15 to April 19 in Omaha, and the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association will have a team competing in it.
Jaylen Baxter and Rebecca Aldrich will be some of the forwards on the team, and Hadley Garsjo and Brooklyn Schmidt will be on the team as defenseman.
In total, eight teams will be competing in the national tournament.