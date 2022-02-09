The Richland Rangers Youth Hockey teams were busy this past weekend competing in games in various towns. Here’s a recap of the results.
On Saturday, Feb. 5 the Squirts won 12-6 against the Watford City Red.
The Peewee team won 7-1 over the Minot Black and 4-2 over the Minot Maroon.
The 12u team triumphed over Crosby 5-3 in a non-league game on Friday but couldn’t overcome the Bismarck 14u team in a 0-5 loss on Sunday.
In a close overtime battle, the Bantams came out victorious against Crosby during an away game.
The 19u team had a hard-fought match against Watford City on the road. The first quarter finished with a score of 0-2, while the second quarter ended at 2-4. Penalties in the third quarter resulted in a three-on-five game which finished out with an 8-2 loss.
Also for the 19u team, a home matchup versus Bottineau resulted in a loss and the matchup against Williston has been postponed.
Wrapping up the weekend, the Junior Gold team won 6-5 against Watford City and Langon 7-5 on Saturday, but they lost 3-6 against Crosby on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next weekend, the Junior Gold team will travel to Langdon on Friday, Grand Forks on Saturday and wrap up at home versus Northwood on Sunday.
The 19u girls team will host Williston at Ranger Arena on Thursday, then travel to Mandan for a jamboree Friday through Sunday.
The Bantams will play one game hosting Williston at Ranger Arena on Saturday.
The 12u and 14u teams will travel to Bismarck on Friday. Then the 14u will play on Saturday in Bismarck, and the 12u will travel to Hazen.