Rosters for the 75th Montana East-West Shrine Game have been announced.
This year's game is scheduled to be played June 18 in Great Falls. Each team will be made up of 40 of the top graduating high school football players in the state. Per tradition, each team is also expected to include one player from Canada.
Additionally, 26 alternates have been chosen for the East team while 26 alternates were picked for the West.
Mark Samson of Class AA Great Falls will coach the East team, and Bryce Carver of Class A Hamilton will coach the West squad.
The 2021 season was Samson's sixth as the head coach at Great Falls. He led the Bison to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. A veteran coach through several stops across the state, this will mark Samson's third time coaching in the Shrine Game.
Meanwhile, Carver guided Hamilton to an undefeated season and a victory in the Class A championship game. The 2021 season was his fifth as the head coach at Hamilton, and he has compiled a 51-6 overall record.
The East leads the all-time series 41-33. The West won last year's game in Billings, 21-12.
First played in 1947, the Montana East-West Shrine Game is billed as one of the oldest high school all-star football games in the nation. It serves as an annual fundraiser and helps raise awareness for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where care is provided regardless of a family’s ability to cover costs, according to a press release.
In the last 10 years, the game has raised nearly $1 million.
The rosters for the 2021 East-West Shrine Game are as follows:
East roster: Jase Applebee, S, Bozeman, 5-10, 185; Dayne Barbie, T, Cut Bank, 6-3, 260; Isaiah Claunch, QB, Billings West, 6-3, 195; Luke Clinton, Lewistown, WR, 6-3, 190; Jaxon Cotton, DE, Bozeman, 6-1, 215; Noah Dahlke, WR, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-9, 165; Beau Dantic, OLB, Laurel, 5-11, 175; Michael Deleon, RB, Billings West, 5-9, 185; Caden Dowler, S, Billings West, 6-1, 205; Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West, 5-9, 175; Max Eaton, C, Glendive, 6-3, 270; Kaelob Flores, DE, Fairfield, 6-5, 225; Ben Glasscock, DE, Miles City, 6-4, 220; Brock Hanford, G, Fort Benton, 6-1, 260; Ryan Krahe, ILB, Great Falls, 6-1, 215; Spencer Lehnerz, DB, Power, 5-8, 150; Zach Malcolm, T, Billings West, 6-5, 270; Malcolm Mann, C, Red Lodge, 6-4, 255; Colby Martinez, WR, Columbus, 6-2, 170; Burke Mastel, T, Red Lodge, 6-5, 285; Ryan McGinnis, DE, Sidney, 6-2, 190; Braden Mikkelson, QB, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 180; Jacob Miller, RB, Billings Senior, 5-8, 170; Peyton Morton, ILB, Billings Senior, 5-11, 200; Tyler Nansel, DB, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-5, 180; Raef Newbrough, S, Great Falls CMR, 6-0, 180; Zach Newton, DT, Great Falls, 6-0, 225; Shel Osbourne, ILB, Laurel, 6-0, 215; Jaden Perkins, G, Bozeman, 6-0, 255; Caleb Romero, DT, Billings Senior, 6-2, 275; Derek Rothwell, DE, Great Falls CMR, 6-6, 215; Emmet Renner, DB, Laurel, 6-2, 180; Cash Salsbery, ILB, Malta, 5-10, 200; Anthony Savino, G, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 255; Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-5, 235; Tyler Simenson, DT, Billings Senior, 6-0, 235; Jackson Simonson, RB, Great Falls CMR, 5-11, 205; Brett Stentoft, OLB, Froid-Lake, 6-2, 210; AJ Ulrichs, DB, Billings Central, 6-0, 170; Bryson Zanto, WR, Bozeman, 6-1, 175.
West roster: Ethan Abbott, DT, Florence, 6-5, 270; Kaiden Batzler, TE, Sheridan, 6-2, 225; Dylan Cunningham, C, Helena Capital, 5-10, 220; Marcus Evans, ILB, Helena, 6-1, 215; Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate, 6-3, 195; Josh Goleman, T, Helena, 6-1, 285; Colton Graham, WR, Polson, 6-3, 190; Braden Guse, DT, Bigfork, 6-2, 280; Kevin Hanenburg, G, Frenchtown, 6-3, 255; Braunson Henriksen, DE, Polson, 6-5, 230; Callahan Hoffman, DE, Dillon, 6-8, 250; Kaden Huot, QB, Helena, 6-3, 200; Jonas Johnson, C, Hamilton, 6-1, 250; Jon Kirkley, OLB, Dillon, 6-2, 190; Drew Klump, S, Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 175; Charlie Kirgan, DE, Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 210; Ramsey Knowles, G, Missoula Sentinel, 6-3, 275; Kyle Lawson, ST, Hot Springs, 5-10, 160; Luke Maki, ILB, Florence, 6-0, 215; Connor McCarthy, DB, Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 180; Chase McGurran, DB, Helena, 6-0, 180; Chaise Meyer, G, Misoula Big Sky, 6-3, 285; Jamey Michelotti, T, Helena Capital, 6-2, 245; Tommy Nilson, T, Missoula Hellgate, 6-4, 255; Mason Peters, S, Columbia Falls, 6-0, 185; Jake Rendina, RB, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 235; Patrick Rohrbach, PK, Kalispell Glacier, 6-1, 160; Tyson Rostad, QB, Hamilton, 6-1, 205; Isaiah Roth, RB, Columbia Falls, 5-9, 175; Blake Shoupe, WR, Florence, 6-1, 180; Bodie Smith, S, Whitefish, 6-1, 175; Preston Smith, OLB, Darby, 6-1, 190; Dylan Snyder, DE, Butte, 6-2, 200; Cole Stewart, S, Butte, 5-10, 175; Forrest Sureo, DT, Helena, 5-10, 255; Trae Thilmony, OLB, Thompson Falls, 5-7, 165; Gavin Vandenacre, WR, Townsend, 6-3, 185; Brendan Wagner, DB, Whitehall, 6-0, 190; Chase Williams, ILB, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 220; Tim Zohner, RB, Hamilton, 6-1, 205.
East alternates: Alex Allred, ILB, Billings Senior, 5-9, 190; Spencer Berger, K, Billings West, 5-10, 170; Riley Bergeson, DB, Billings West, 6-1, 185; Devron Brewer, DB, Great Falls, 6-1, 185; Cooper Cook, QB, Columbus, 6-0, 190; Shaw Davis, RB, White Sulphur Springs, 5-10, 170; Kyler Fleming, OLB, Lewistown, 6-1, 195; Chance Goltz, DE, Bridger, 6-5, 210; Grady Gonzioroski, WR, Richey-Lambert, 6-2, 195; Aden Graves, RB, Sidney, 5-10, 180; Matt Ivankovich, G, Columbus, 6-2, 225; Max Kimball, OLB, Billings West, 6-1, 190; Mikey Leach, RB, Simms, 5-7, 150; Trey Mans, PK, Great Falls CMR, 5-11, 180; Max Murphy, ILB, Billings West, 6-2, 220; Toby Niederegger, WR, Chinook, 6-2, 185; Miguel Perez, ILB, Fairfield, 6-0, 190; Jaren Perkins, G, Bozeman, 6-0, 255; Bridger Polk, P, Great Falls, 5-10, 165; Payton Sanders, WR, Billings Skyview, 5-10, 160; Austin Spangler, ILB, Belgrade, 6-0, 180; Orion Thivierge, ILB, Havre, 6-1, 180; Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-2, 210; Carter Warnick, DE, Billings West, 6-3, 240; Rex Williamson, DB, Malta, 6-0, 180; Colter Zink, TE, Shepherd, 6-2, 210.
West alternates: George Brown, C, Bigfork, 6-3, 308; Layne Cooney, DT, Missoula Hellgate, 6-4, 225; Connor Curnow, ILB, Dillon, 6-4, 210; Danny Dunn, S, Eureka, 6-0, 185; Johnny Fehr, DE, Eureka, 6-1, 205; Jake Genger, ILB, Jefferson, 6-3, 215; Connor Hangas, C, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 230; Talon Holmquist, T, Whitefish, 6-6, 260; Trey Hoveland, QB, Townsend, 6-1, 180; Corban Johnson, DB, Manhattan, 6-2, 180; Erik Junk, DT, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 210; Casey Kautzman, PK, Butte, 6-0, 195; Eyston Lakkala, OLB, Butte Central, 5-9, 185; Avery Metesh, DB, Drummond-Philipsburg, 5-9, 165; Braden Morris, S, Jefferson, 6-0, 175; Rylan Mulcahy, G, Butte, 6-0, 240; Tristan Pyette, RB, Florence, 5-10, 180; Wade Rykel, DE, Jefferson, 6-2, 225; Jaxsen Schlauch, WR, Whitefish, 6-1, 180; Connor Sullivan, DB, Kalispell Glacier, 5-10, 155; Luke Sullivan, RB, Helena Capital, 5-10, 180; Jake Sweatland, RB, Missoula Hellgate, 6-1, 205; Levi Taylor, ILB, Bigfork, 5-10, 215; Wyatt Thomasen, ILB, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 205; Carson Tipp, G, Missoula Loyola, 6-1, 190; Joe Weida, TE, Missoula Sentinel, 6-4, 225; Chase Youso, OLB, Kalispell Flathead, 6-2, 205; Caden Zaluski, WR, Florence, 5-11, 160.