The Richland Youth Hockey teams had a busy weekend last weekend, as each team resumed play after the holiday break.
Here’s a look at how the teams did over the weekend of action.
Girl’s 19U
The 19U girl’s team kicked off 2022 by playing in a tournament in Watford City, the Rough Rider Rumble.
The Rangers lost each of the four games they played in, but they played well, scored some good goals and got some valuable experience for the rest of the season.
In the tournament, the Rangers lost 9-0 to Bottineau/Rugby, 7-1 to Watford City, 12-2 to Brookings and 11-2 to Minot.
In the game against Watford City, the Rangers’ goal came in the second period.
Samara Hofer scored the goal for the Rangers, and Rayella Radke and Ashlynn Johnston each recorded an assist.
Against Brookings, both Ranger goals came in the second period. Autumn Edd scored the first goal, assisted by Jori Horsburgh and Whitney Van Hook.
The second goal against Brookings was also scored by Edd, and Marett Schieber recorded the assist.
The Rangers struck first against Minot, but Minot came back quickly to take the lead, which held throughout the rest of the game.
Horsburgh scored the first goal for the Rangers, assisted by Hofer and Edd, and the second goal, which came in the third period, was scored by Zoey Garsjo. Her goal was assisted by Kyle Vitt.
The Rangers have a big road trip continuing through this weekend. On Friday, January 14, they will face Bismarck. On Saturday, January 15, the Rangers will face Mandan and Bismarck 15U, and on Sunday, January 16, they will play at Bottineau.
Junior Gold
The boy’s junior gold team swept their weekend games against some good competition.
The Rangers defeated Fargo, Northwood and Minot over the course of last weekend.
The next game for the junior gold team will be at home on Saturday, January 15 against Grand Forks.
12U
The girl’s 12U team also competed at a tournament in Watford City, taking the third place title.
The 12U team has two home games after the tournament. On Friday, they host Bismarck, and on Saturday, they host Hazen.
Bantams
The bantams team split a pair of home games last weekend against Bismarck Red and Bismarck White.
The next action for the bantams will start on Friday and last through Sunday, when they play in the Bismarck Tourney.
Peewees
The Ranger peewee team went 2-1 last weekend. The peewees defeated two Minot teams but fell to Bottineau.
Three straight home games are scheduled for the peewee team.
On Friday, the peewees host Watford City, on Saturday they host Mandan and on Sunday, they host Williston Orange.