Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The fall sports season officially concluded over the weekend, as the Montana High School Association state football games were played out.

Here’s a look at the final round of fall sports, officially welcoming in the winter.

Class AA

Like some of the other state title games, the biggest class in the MHSA had a one-sided title game.

Missoula Sentinel won handily over Billings West, winning the title game by a score of 35-6.

Class A

The defending state champion, Laurel, couldn’t quite defend their crown, as the Locomotives lost 21-7 to Hamilton in the championship game.

Laurel still put together a near-perfect season after once again emerging as the top team out of the Eastern A.

Class B

One of two shutout title wins came in the Class B championship game, as Florence-Carlton emerged victorious.

Florence-Carlton defeated Bigfork 48-0 to win the Class B title.

Eight-Man

The defending state champion, Flint Creek, who also defeated Fairview in the quarterfinals, lost in the title game.

Thompson Falls rolled into the championship game and handily defeated Flint Creek, winning 40-8.

Six-Man

Froid/Medicine Lake once again reigns supreme over six-man football in Montana.

Out of the east, the Redhawks, who were the defending state champions from last year, defeated Power-Dutton-Brady convincingly, winning 43-0 in the title game.

Power-Dutton-Brady got to the state title game after defeating Shields Valley, who knocked Richey-Lambert out of the playoffs.

Tags

Load comments