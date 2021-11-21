Roundup: State football games officially conclude fall By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fall sports season officially concluded over the weekend, as the Montana High School Association state football games were played out.Here’s a look at the final round of fall sports, officially welcoming in the winter.Class AALike some of the other state title games, the biggest class in the MHSA had a one-sided title game.Missoula Sentinel won handily over Billings West, winning the title game by a score of 35-6.Class AThe defending state champion, Laurel, couldn’t quite defend their crown, as the Locomotives lost 21-7 to Hamilton in the championship game.Laurel still put together a near-perfect season after once again emerging as the top team out of the Eastern A.Class BOne of two shutout title wins came in the Class B championship game, as Florence-Carlton emerged victorious.Florence-Carlton defeated Bigfork 48-0 to win the Class B title.Eight-ManThe defending state champion, Flint Creek, who also defeated Fairview in the quarterfinals, lost in the title game.Thompson Falls rolled into the championship game and handily defeated Flint Creek, winning 40-8.Six-ManFroid/Medicine Lake once again reigns supreme over six-man football in Montana.Out of the east, the Redhawks, who were the defending state champions from last year, defeated Power-Dutton-Brady convincingly, winning 43-0 in the title game.Power-Dutton-Brady got to the state title game after defeating Shields Valley, who knocked Richey-Lambert out of the playoffs. Tags
Game
Title
Champion
Sport
Carlton
Class
Florence
Power-dutton-brady