HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold a public hearing via telephone to collect comment on an administrative rule change that was proposed by the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its June meeting.

The public hearing will be Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. and will be on a rule proposal to postpone the implementation of a commercial use cap on the Madison River. The public comment hearing will be held via phone.



