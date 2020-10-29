Ask not what it takes to become a state champion, ask what doesn't it take to become a state champion.
Inspiration, dedication, a winning culture and a supporting cast are definitely key parts of the winning formula, and that is the formula Sam Smith had throughout his journey to becoming the Montana High School Association Class C cross country state champion.
The senior from Richey-Lambert's boy's cross country team set a tone pretty early on this season that gave the idea that he was already a favorite for the state title.
Even after winning first place in the first event of the season, the Sidney Invite on Aug. 29, he was humble about winning first place by 28 seconds, and he said that the goal for the season was pretty simple: Win state individually and as a team.
The roots are important in any journey, and this season-long journey's beginnings go back to fifth grade.
"I played football my fifth grade year, that was a pretty big mistake," Smith said with a chuckle. "Then I ran track my fifth grade year, and I absolutely loved it."
That summer, Smith said he trained with his sister and ran cross country, adding that he fell in love with it after that first season and knew he could do well in it.
And well he has done.
Every meet this season, Smith won first place by at least 20 seconds, sometimes winning by a minute. Smith capped off the dominant season with another such performance at state, taking first place by 24 seconds.
Five years ago, another state performance was what gave Smith the further inspiration to become the best he can be, adding the next step in his progression to becoming a champ himself.
It was in 2015, Smith's seventh grade year, when the Richey-Lambert high school boy's cross country team won first place as a team at state.
"I got to watch that and I realized that's exactly what I wanted to do," he said.
In that five-year span, the Fusion cross country program has had a lot of success.
Both the girl's and boy's teams have top-three finishes under their belt at state competitions, and this continued success from the program is not just by chance— it's a culture that has been cultivated over the years and makes each runner successful.
Carla Smith, Sam's mother who helps coach the teams and has been a big supporter for Sam throughout his journey, said the culture that has been crafted and instilled in the program is very goal-oriented.
"At the beginning of the year, we talk about what everybody's goals are, so initially they're kind of soft goals," she said. "But as the season goes on and we talk about them more, they develop their goals more they get more specific, and as they go into each meet, those goals are at the forefront of their mind."
Sam added that it is definitely a winning culture. The team always goes for the win, and they know they can win.
At the center of the program and of the culture is head coach Cesar Mireles, who leads by example.
Literally by example.
Like at a September practice, the team was doing laps around the track, with pauses in between the laps. Mireles and Sam were running partners that day, as they are at all the practices, and while Sam got his short break in between laps, Mireles continued to run without being out of breath or needing to stop.
Sam said Mireles has pushed him beyond what he could do on his own and is the embodiment of dedication, which shows every time he continues to run without stopping.
But that is the kind of culture it takes to win, and it is the proven system that Sam and plenty of other Richey-Lambert runners have been trained in and found success in.
Sam's season was impressive and one that will stand out especially in recent history, but his teammates were very instrumental in his success.
As a team, the Fusion boy's team took second place at state and had great individual performances.
And the team's success and attitude helped all of them get better and perform at their best.
Sam said he could not do anything that he has without the help of his family, Mireles and his teammates.
Of course, family has always been there.
"I just wanted to support them in every way that I could," Carla said, about her role as a parent and a supporter of Sam. "We're a pretty active family, and so when Ellie (Sam's sister) and Sam started running, basically they just started training. It just became a lifestyle, it really is just a huge part of our life."
Now, after years of training and running toward this goal, Sam accomplished it.
He started the season with a statement to the rest of the competition. Before that even, he said himself and Mireles did as much as 80 miles of running in one week to get ready for the season.
Sam was on the verge of the first-place glory for the last two years, as he was the runner-up for state the previous two years, but he finally got first.
"It feels really good to accomplish your goals that you set," Sam said.
Even then, he said the bigger goal was to get the time that he set for himself to reach (15:30), but he did not reach that. He got close, reaching 15:45 at the Nemont Invitational on Oct. 15.
That time at Nemont is good enough for second in all of Montana across all classes.
And even though Sam did not quite get that goal, he still has the state title, but even with that accomplishment attached to his name, he is still as humble as ever.
"It'll be nice to look back on that knowing you did that, but it won't matter too far in the future. If you win state in high school it's all in the past, no one remembers it. It's all knowing that you worked as hard as you possibly could with no regrets," Sam said.
His journey is not over, as he said he is definitely looking to run at the collegiate level.