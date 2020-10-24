Sam Smith just capped off what is arguably one of the best season performances by an individual in recent Montana high school sports history.
He had finished in first place in every cross country event he competed at this season leading up to the state meet, and he capped off the season with a first-place finish at the Class C State Meet in Kalispell on October 24.
After the first event of the season, which was the Sidney Invite, he said that his goal for the year was pretty simple: He wanted to win state, both individually and as a team.
The Richey-Lambert boy's team is not left out of all the fun, as they placed second overall among the teams at the state meet.
The team has been successful all year, and they finished with the best success on the best stage.
"I'm very pleased with the boys finishing in second as a team. They worked hard out there and put it all on the line. As for Sam, I couldn't be happier. He deserves this championship," said Richey-Lambert Head Coach Cesar Mireles.
Mataya Veverka, the lone girl's runner for the Fusion, continually improved throughout the year and ended on a strong note, crossing the final finish line of the year with a time of 32:21.27.
She did not quite reach the time mark she had wanted to this year, but she did close the gap with one of her friendly rivals, Tina Hogan from Circle, who finished in 32:02.96.
Smith has been dominant in his first-place finishes this season, always finishing in double-figure seconds of time ahead of the second-place runner, and the state meet was no different.
He finished in 17:04.18, which was 24 seconds above the second-place finisher.
Manhattan Christian took first place overall as a team, as six of its runners finished in the No. 2 through 7 spots to dominate the top 10.
Nicholas and Matthew Ellerton finished just outside the top 10, in 11th and 12th place respectively, with times of 19:58.04 and 19:58.17 to help announce the Fusion's presence.
Richey-Lambert's other two runners, Ryan Eggert and Jacob Smith, were not far behind to round out the squad. Eggert finished in 31st with a time of 21:28.62, and Smith finished in 38th place with a time of 22:17.39.
The Fusion had some close competition for second place, as Belt/Centerville came in close in third place, but the Fusion held them off.
Looking back on the season, Mireles said he is proud of all the runners. He added that his favorite moments from the season were the Nemont Invite at Fort Peck because a lot of the Fusion runners ran their personal records there, and the state meet because the Fusion got their first individual state champ (Smith).