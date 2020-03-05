DCB LADYJACKS BASKETBALL SIGNING
Haylie Conradsen (Savage, Mont.)
Haylie Conradsen has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks for the 2020–21 school year.
Haylie is a 5'-6" guard and played her high school basketball for the Savage Warriors. As a senior she averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 63% from the free throw line. As a junior Haylie was selected to The Class C All-State Team, All Conference Team, and All-State Tournament Team. She was also named as a First Team All-District 2 Defensive Player.
Coach Johnson’s Comments:
"We are very excited to welcome Haylie to the Ladyjack family. We believe she is a two-way player who will help ignite our team. She has an excellent skill set offensively, bringing both the ability to score the ball and create opportunities for her teammates. She has been proficient from the field, setting a team record of 60% shooting during the 2018-19 season. Haylie has the attributes that good point guards possess—fundamental ball handling skills and excellent leadership qualities. Defensively she is solid, and we expect her to be a key component of our defense with her ability to guard the ball. Haylie is a great example of a Ladyjack student/athlete and possesses high character traits. We believe she will be a key addition in our reloading of the Ladyjacks."