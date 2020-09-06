Savage High School's football team did not just simply open its season September 5 at home against Wibaux.
The Warriors opened their season with a win against the Longhorns.
Actually, the Warriors opened their season with a big win, shutting out Wibaux 56-0 — ranked third in their division, according to 406 Montana Sports.
Despite the final outcome, the game was still relatively close at halftime.
At that point, the Warriors led 19-0, and while that was a three-touchdown deficit, there was a whole other half for Wibaux to get back into the game.
After halftime, though, the Warriors’ exploded and buried the Longhorn's chances and hopes with one touchdown at a time.
Most of Savage’s scores came through the air, as the team had five touchdowns come from passing plays. The Warriors also scored on three running plays, an interception returned for a touchdown and a punt return.
Logan Nelson, Sloan McPherson and Caeson Erickson had the big games for the Warriors, as all three had multiple touchdowns and powered the team to their season-opening victory.
Nelson started the scoring with a 58-yard run touchdown, which was the only score of the first quarter. That was Nelson’s biggest score of the game, and he had the other two touchdowns of the first half, too.
In the second quarter, he completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Erickson, and later in the quarter, Nelson completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to McPherson.
In the third quarter, Nelson scored on a seven-yard run, then he followed that up with an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Before Nelson’s scores in the third, Erickson recorded his first touchdown pass, finding McPherson for a 60-yard touchdown, the longest score of the game for the Warriors.
Rounding out the game in the fourth quarter, Erickson found McPherson again for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and Erickson returned a punt afterward for a touchdown.
The final score of the game came on a 35-yard run from Hunter Riding. Cooper Hofer and Sterling Thiel also caught passes to score on point-after tries, after a touchdown in the second and third quarter, respectively.
Savage is ranked 10th, according to 406 Montana Sports, so to get that big of a win against the third-ranked team in Wibaux (who was also the state runner-up last year) in the first game of the season is a big boost for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ next game is at home against Froid/Med. Lake, in what will be the Warriors’ senior night.