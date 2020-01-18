The Savage Warriors boys basketball team followed up the girls game Friday night, Jan. 17, as they faced off against the Plentywood Wildcats on home court at Savage High School. While Plentywood left win a win and a final score of 56-40, the score seemed closer than the final score indicated.
Plentywood began the game on an 8-0 run Savage sophomore got the Warriors on the board by with a three-pointer. The Warriors went on to score four more points ending the quarter down 12-7, coming off points from 6’4 junior Sloan McPherson and the only senior on the team, Gage Bloesser.
McPherson began to make his presence felt in the second quarter and beyond. McPherson scored all six points that Savage mustered up in the quarter, trailing 26-13 at the end of the first half.
McPherson continued to be a force for his team, scoring the first four points of the second half and 11 altogether in the quarter with on three-pointing coming from sophomore Sterling Thiel. But the Wildcats increased their lead by outscoring the Warriors 23-14 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter is where it seemed Savage was on the brink of pulling off a comeback. Save came out on a 7-0 run with points coming from McPherson and two consecutive three-pointers from junior Logan Nelson and Bloesser bringing them within nine points of the Wildcats. But after that brief surge of an attempted comeback, Plentywood once again began to pull away and get out of Savage with a win, their fourth win of the year. Both teams came in with similar records as Savage fell to 3-6 and Plentywood is now 4-5 so far on the year.
McPherson led all scorers on Savage and Plentywood with 19 points. Bloesser had seven, followed by Nelson coming in with five points. Junior Gentry Conradsen, Thiel and sophomore Caesn Erickson each had three points on the night.
Two Wildcats got into double figures in scoring, with each scoring 11 apiece was senior Tyson Flickinger and fellow senior Jordon Trupe. Sophomore Reese Wirtz had nine along with junior Chris Hagan.
Savage’s next home game will be Friday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m. against the Circle Wildcats at Savage High School.