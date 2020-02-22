The Savage Warriors were the first team to take the floor on Friday morning, Feb. 21 at Sidney High School in a matchup against the MonDak Thunder. It was boys game number nine of the District 2C Basketball Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, game number nine was their last of the tournament. Mondak took a 12-point victory of 48–36.
Savage junior Sloan McPherson got on the scoreboard first for the Warriors with a two-pointer after being given possession after MonDak committed a violation on the opening tip-off. But the Thunder quickly bounced back with a three-pointer on the other end from 6'-4" senior Clayton Ledahl. That was the second lead change in the first quarter, the second in a total of six in the quarter, as each team went back and forth, ultimately knotting things up at 9-9 heading into the second quarter.
Those brief leads that Savage had in the first quarter would only last one quarter. They didn’t score at all in the second quarter, while MonDak got 14 unanswered points in the quarter, giving them a 23–9 lead at halftime.
The Warriors did, however, outscore the Thunder in the third quarter 9–15, bringing them within seven at the end of the third quarter of 31–24.
What seemed to be some momentum with Savage at the end of the third quarter didn’t translate to the fourth as MonDak’s lengthy offense, while only shooting a little over 31 percent, paved the way to a victory.
McPherson once again led the Warriors in points with 25. He averaged 22 points in three total games, in which the Warriors went 1–2 in the tournament. Junior Logan Nelson finished with six points; senior Gage Bloesser had three; sophomore Sterling Thiel and Caesn Erickson each tallied one point.
Seniors Jack Solberg and Ridge Sargent led MonDak with 12 points each. Junior Keegan Nelson had 11. Ledahl and Darian Holecek each had five. Rounding out the scoring for the Thunder was senior Owen Nelson with four and junior Adrian Harbin with two.