Four teams from the boy's and girl's District 2C basketball brackets competed on Saturday, Feb. 13, with only two boy's teams and two girl's teams getting the chance to keep their season alive.
The winners of the play-in games Saturday would go on to face the top seeds in the district during the tournament.
After a long, tough game where it was hard to come by scoring, the Savage High School boy's basketball team will not be one of the eight remaining District 2C teams competing in the tournament.
The Warriors (No. 9 seed) lost 45-35 to Brockton High School (No. 8 seed) on Saturday, and while the loss was by double digits, Savage had chances to take a lead or keep themselves in the game.
And until the fourth quarter, it was a low-scoring affair.
Brockton took the lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter and never relinquished it throughout the rest of the contest.
After the first quarter, Brockton led 5-4, and at halftime, Brockton led 12-8.
Both teams put up a fair amount of shots but found little success. And while both teams did get some chances to score, they also found it hard to score against the other team's defense.
In the first half, Savage had the task of getting through Brockton's 2-3 zone defense. Savage's players moved around the court and kept the ball moving, but they weren't able to find holes to drive in the lane very often to create more opportunities.
Brockton put up a lot of three-point shots and did get some open looks, but Savage also kept them at bay, and Sloan McPherson's rebounding really hindered any second-chance opportunities that could've arisen.
Through all that, Savage found itself just down four points at halftime, and Logan Nelson was the player keeping the Warriors going.
Nelson had a team-high 17 points in the game, and he had all eight first-half points for Savage. While everyone else's shots didn't seem to be falling, Nelson was able to get some to go to give his team a shot.
The third quarter is when Brockton jumped out to a double-digit lead, but the fourth quarter was where they maintained that lead and kept Savage at bay.
Through the first six-and-a-half minutes in the third, Brockton outscored Savage 14-4 to take a 26-12 lead.
The saving grace for Savage was that McPherson finally got going on offense and scored the last four points of the quarter, keeping the deficit at 10 heading into the fourth (26-16).
In the fourth quarter, though, Brockton simply couldn't be stopped.
With each basket scored, Brockton's fans and players fed off the excitement and energy and kept feeding off it. Any time Savage did score, Brockton answered right away and kept the lead where it was.
With 30 seconds left in the game, Nelson hit a three-pointer to make the score 42-33 Brockton, giving Savage more of a chance to make something happen.
But 10 seconds later, Brockton scored again, and Nelson fouled out of the game.
McPherson tried to keep his team in it late in the game, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter, including two three-pointers.
The only other player who scored for Savage was Caesn Erickson, who had four points.
Brockton plays against the No. 1-seeded Froid/Med. Lake on Tuesday (Feb. 16) with the win.
Savage's run came to an end, but the Warriors had a good season to look back on.
The three seniors that led the team were great athletes and players, and the upcoming talent on the team stepped up and showed what it was capable of.
Those three seniors will be missed once next season comes around, but the team is in good hands with the returning players that will make their appearances.