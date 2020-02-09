The Savage boys basketball team got their chance to take on the Richey-Lambert Fusion on Friday, Feb. 7 at Richey High School. R&L won the matchup between the two teams 51-29 at Savage High School. This time around, despite Savage junior Sloan McPherson and senior Gage Bloesser leading the charge, the final score wasn’t much different, as the Fusion defeated the Warriors 47-66.
R&L got out to a quick 4-10 lead early in the first quarter, but McPherson and Bloesser briefly decreased that lead on back to back two-pointers. Both Bloesser and McPherson each had six points in the first quarter, but as the Warriors got within three points, R&L senior Gabe Gonsioroski drained one of his first of four three-pointers on the night at the buzzer giving them a 12-18 lead heading into the second.
Near the end of the second quarter, with Savage down 17-31, Savage sophomore Caesn Erickson was able to put two points on the board with a contested layup, as Bloesser and McPherson were the only other two Warriors to score throughout the game, combining for 45 of their 47 points in the game. R&L held a 19-33 lead at the half.
R&L outscored Savage 5-11 in the third quarter, at one point holding their largest lead of the game at 21, but Bloesser hit a two-pointer before the clock hit zero to bring the lead back to 18 before the quarter ended.
That lead of 18 would only grow by one in the final quarter, as R&L and Savage had a competitive, back and forth fourth quarter, with R&L narrowly outscoring the 21-22 in the final quarter. But that lead proved to be too much for the Warriors, as McPherson put in one final layup before the buzzer sounded, capping off his 25-point performance.
R&L sophomore Grady Gonsioroski led the Fusion with 16 points. Gabe Gonsioroski was right behind his brother in point totals, along with senior Blake Lien, who each tallied 12 points. R&L junior Caleb Senner had nine, junior Toby Clinton had six points and rounding out the scoring for the Fusion were junior Wyatt Robbins and sophomore Brett Mullin each with three and freshman Josh Sponheim with two points.
McPherson and Bloesser led the Warriors with 25 and 20 points, respectively and Erickson finished out the scoring for the Warriors gathering the other two points.
Savage boys basketball dominate Brockton in the second half to earn the victory over Brockton
While Savage found themselves trailing at the end of the first half due to one of three long-range three-pointers from Brockton’s Treyden Bauer at the buzzer, Savage used a dominant second half, outscoring Brocton 23-7, earning their fourth win of the year by a final score of 61-34.
Brockton led by as much as seven in the first quarter at 2-9, but Savage battled back to tie it up at 9-9 and resulting in only a two-point lead for Brockton at 11-13 after Savage sophomore Caesn Erickson made one final steal and drove to the basket for a layup at the end of the quarter.
Savage senior Gage Bloesser opened the quarter with a steal and a fast break for a two-point play, once again knotting things up at 13-13. As the clock began to wind down in the second quarter to end the first half, Brockton was leading 17-23. But Savage appeared to show some life as Savage junior Logan Nelson scored the final seven points for the Warriors, tying things up at 24-24 before the three at the buzzer by Bauer giving Brockton a 24-27 lead at the half.
Savage junior Sloan McPherson and the rest of the Warriors basketball team came out in the second half and began to put on a show on offense and defense. McPherson scored the first six points of the quarter, getting their first lead of the game. That lead would only increase from there. Brockton didn’t score at all in the third quarter, as Savage went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter. In what was a two-point game and a slim lead for Brockton at the end of the first half was now a 14-point lead of 41-27 for the Savage Warriors.
It seemed frustration began to mount for Brockton as Bloesser went in for a layup to begin the fourth quarter, was shoved from behind and was not only given the and-one, was given two extra free-throws and the ball after the technical foul. Brockton never really recovered, as on the very next Brockton possession, Nelson got a steal and a lay-in for two. At 51-34, Savage went on another 10-0 run to finish the game and a 27-point victory for the Savage Warriors.
Three players for Savage were in double figures, as McPherson had 21 points, Nelson had 19 and Bloesser had 15 on the night. Erickson finished with four points.
The Savage boys basketball team will finish up the regular season next week beginning on Friday, Feb. 14 against Plentywood at Plentywood High School beginning at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 14; Savage will play their final home game of the season against Froid Lake beginning at 3 p.m. Bloesser, the only senior on the team, will be honored before the game.