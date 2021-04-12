Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert all competed with other Class C teams and a couple Class A teams at the Wibaux Invitational on Saturday, April 10, and once again, the Savage girl’s track and field team placed the highest, taking fifth.
The Richey-Lambert boy’s team placed sixth, and the Fairview girl’s team took seventh place out of a competitive field of teams.
Here’s the breakdown of the best finishes for each team.
SavageBrooke Reuter is already making a case early in the season to be considered an athlete to watch when it comes to the postseason.
The Savage freshman placed first in the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, the 400 meter race and the triple jump, with a second place finish in the long jump.
With her 100 meter time (12.99), Reuter qualified for state and set a new school record. Reuter’s 400 meter time (60.15) is also a school record, and Reuter’s 200 meter time (27.00) tied the Savage High School record.
Her versatility as an athlete is showing already this season, and she is helping her team to some great finishes early on.
Teah Conradsen has also had a good start to the season, and she did well in the long jump with a distance of 14-05.75.
Karley McPherson and Nicole Prince also both had good showings in the shot put and discus as well.
The Savage boy’s team had a few good finishes as well.
In the 400 meter race, Cade Tombre finished eighth (59.58) and Caesn Erickson took ninth (1:01.46).
Cooper Hofer took seventh in the discus with a throw of 114-10, and Sterling Thiel took fifth in the javelin throw with a distance of 135-05.
FairviewJadyn Gackle is starting her senior campaign off strong.
Gackle placed first in both the shot put and discus against a close, competitive field.
On the boy’s team, Martin Manuel finished fourth in the 200 meter race with a time of 25.05. Nathan Turnbow took fifth place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 21.46.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the team of Jace Vitt, Curt Rice, Jaxon Vitt and Manuel took fourth with a time of 47.27.
Jace Vitt, Jaxon Vitt, Manuel and Hunter Sharbono teamed up for the 4x400 meter relay and took fifth with a time of 3:55.11.
Sharbono also took fifth in the shot put, hitting a mark of 39-07.50. In the discus, Sharbono took second with a throw of 119-04.
For the girl’s team, Kallee Hopes took seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.27.
Teigan Taylor took second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.27, and she took third in the pole vault with a height of 9-06.00.
Scout Hopes also did well in the shot put, taking sixth with a distance of 31-04.50.
Taylor McPherson placed fifth in the triple jump, hitting a distance of 30-07.75.
Richey-LambertSome seniors are leading the way early this season for the Fusion track and field team.
Sam Smith’s prowess in the distance races is on display again; He took first place in both the 1600 meter race and the 3200 meter race.
Blaine Frisbie also had a good showing at the invitational; he took sixth place in a tightly-contested 100 meter dash with a time of 12.17.
Ryan Eggert did well in the 800 meter race, taking 10th with a time of 2:22.27.
Tiegen Cundiff took third place in the javelin throw with a distance of 136-11.
For the girl’s team, Malaya Veverka had a good time in the 1600 meter race, finishing at 7:17.73, and Jaylyn Klempel took 18th in the javelin throw with a distance of 70-01.