After just the first quarter, it was pretty clear what the final outcome of the game was going to be.
Halfway through the first quarter, the Savage High School football team had already scored 32 points, a mark that teams in most games would have at halftime or at the end of the game.
The Warriors, though, used that strong first quarter to bury the Bainville Bulldogs early and launch themselves into an astounding 80-8 victory.
The win capped off the Savage Homecoming weekend with victories from both sports teams, including a sweep of Bainville as the Savage volleyball team defeated Bainville the morning of September 19.
A lot went into the Warriors’ win, most likely including a little Homecoming magic.
“Yeah it was pretty exciting. They are screamers back there, that’s for sure,” said Savage head coach Michael Bender.
While the Warriors’ offense did put up 80 points, it was the defense that stood out just as much for Bender.
Any time the one blemish for your team is just one touchdown, it is usually a good thing.
This was pretty much the case for the Warriors. Bainville was able to get off a couple of big-yard plays, but otherwise, the Savage defense was suffocating.
Bainville’s lone touchdown, which arrived in the first half, came after a big play that advanced them down to the red zone.
In the second half, a big pass play advanced the Bulldogs down to the red zone again, but this time, the Warriors’ defense held strong and prevented the Bulldogs from scoring.
Otherwise, any play Bainville ran was almost immediately stopped in its tracks by Savage. In fact, Bainville only got a couple first downs in the entirety of the second half.
In the previous week, Savage lost 50-19 to Froid/Medicine Lake, and the big difference between that game and the win over Bainville was the defense, Bender said.
“We’ve been working defensively to get our assignments done right, and today they cleaned it up and they did a good job at it,” Bender said.
The Savage scoring was so good and did so much, in fact, that when Cade Tombre scored on a run in the fourth quarter, it signaled that a member of each grade class had scored in the game.
Bender said the team played well, and that the game was a culmination of everything going right.
He added that the Warriors secured a playoff spot, which was the goal at the beginning of the season.