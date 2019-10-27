Savage Warriors football was back on home field for their final game of the season Saturday night, Oct. 26 against the Wibaux Longhorns.
Wibaux deferred to the second half, electing to start on the defensive side of the ball. Savage opened the game on offense in what turned out to be a quick three and out resulting in a punt. The first quarter went back and forth, with no points scored on either side.
As the second quarter began, Wibaux found the end zone. The Longhorns would score 23 unanswered points before halftime with two receiving touchdowns by Longhorns junior Gavin Nelson and a rushing touchdown by senior Cal Lundy. With one final shot before the end of the half, Savage had a Hail Mary intercepted. At the end of the first half, Wibaux was up 23-0.
Savage opened the third quarter with a surprise onside kick in an attempt to catch the Longhorns off guard, but Wibaux would recover it. The Longhorns would tally two more touchdowns in the third quarter making it 36-0 and would eventually end in the final score of 36-0.
Savage did not get on the board at all in their final game of the season, but looking back, head coach Brian Murakami couldn’t have been more pleased with his team's effort all year.
“I cannot complain,” he said. “We got better every single week.”
Savage finishes their season with an overall record of 3-4.