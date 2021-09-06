A new big three took the reins for the Savage High School football team, and in their first game of the season, those three Warriors players helped Savage dominate the visiting Bainville Bulldogs.
Savage defeated Bainville 58-0 on Saturday, September 4, in what was also the Warriors’ Homecoming game.
Every player who took the field for Savage scored or made some great plays for the Warriors, but the big three, seniors Cooper Hofer, Sterling Thiel and Caesn Erickson, led the team offensively and defensively.
Hofer was the main center on offense, while Erickson was the quarterback and Thiel was a running back/receiver. All three, though, made their mark on the game.
Erickson made some great throws and also ran the ball well when he needed to, and Thiel scored three touchdowns on offense. Thiel scored on the ground and by catching a pass from Erickson.
Hofer was a huge help offensively, as he bought a lot of time for Erickson to pass and created lanes for runners to get through.
All three played well defensively, too. Thiel sacked Bainville’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety late in the second quarter, and to end the first quarter, Hofer intercepted a pass.
While these three are the heavy hitters for the Warriors, the rest of Savage’s lineup also got in on the action.
Cade Tombre opened the scoring in the game with a run touchdown early in the first quarter. Hunter Riding led the team with four touchdowns, which he got on the ground and in the air.
Other players, like Lane Papka and Zane Pilgrim, also made great plays on both sides of the ball to help the Warriors to their win.
The depth Savage has is one of the main things head coach Michael Bender was excited about heading into the season, and the depth showed right away in game No. 1.
Another highlight for the team, defensively, was in the first quarter, when the Warriors held Bainville from scoring, when Bainville had first and goal from around the five yard line.
Savage will get the chance to continue its good start to the season when the Warriors take on Big Sandy on the road on Friday, September 10.