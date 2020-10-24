For a team full of players that have never played in the postseason, the Savage High School football team looked like playoff veterans.
It was not just the fact that the Warriors won their first playoff game in more than four years, it was the fact that they defeated the Tri-Cities Titans 57-14 in the first round of 6-man football playoffs on October 24.
57-14.
Talk about a team ready for the big stage.
The season-long journey for the Warriors continues with the best possible way to extend the goal the team set for itself before the season: Making the playoffs.
Head Coach Michael Bender said before the season that no one on the team had experienced the playoffs before, so that was the clear focus for the season.
Savage already had a multiple-score lead going into the fourth quarter and even late in the fourth quarter, but once the final horn sounded, the team and its fans started celebrating because they knew the Warriors were on to the next round.
Bender, who was possibly even more amped up than the fans and players after the win, could feel the energy and the weight of the situation after the game.
"A lot of excitement here going on for it. We're ready to go for the next one, absolutely we're ready to roll through it," Bender said.
Savage had the advantage of a home crowd to accompany the playoff atmosphere, and with each big play or touchdown by Savage, the home fans got more and more loud and excited, and the Sri-Cities fans and team got more and more deflated.
In the first half, after Savage got its first touchdown, the Warriors' momentum started rolling and rolling and could not be stopped.
Bender said getting on the scoreboard was the key for that, and he added that punching Tri-Cities in the mouth, offensively and defensively, was an important thing too.
The Titans struck first, scoring just two and a half minutes into the game.
After that, though, they did not see the end zone until the third quarter; it was all Warriors for that stretch.
And although the Warriors did not score until the second quarter, there were no big gaps in game time for the rest of the contest where they did not score.
Gentry Conradsen got things going for Savage, taking in an easy two-yard run for Savage's first score, just 13 seconds into the second quarter.
With Sloan McPherson's kick after the score, Savage took an 8-6 lead and ignited the scoring tide that was on its way. Also, get ready to see their names a lot more.
Three and a half minutes later, McPherson completed a pass to wide-open Logan Nelson, who completed the catch and run for the 50-yard score. The conversion attempt after was no good, but the Warriors led 14-6.
Five minutes later, with just a minute left before halftime, McPherson found Conradsen for a pass, and Conradsen ran in the 20-yard pass for the score. The kick after by McPherson was no good, but that was a small price to pay for the 20-6 lead the Warriors carried into halftime.
While the offense certainly found a lot of success, it is due, in part, to the Savage defense.
In the crucial parts of the first half, the defense made plays to get the offense the ball and stop the Titans from scoring more.
At the end of the first quarter, Cooper Hofer recovered a fumble by the Titans offense, and McPherson completed a 50-yard catch and run off a pass to put the Warriors at Tri-Cities' 15-yard line.
The result: Conradsen's touchdown, the first of the game for Savage.
Conradsen himself stepped up next for Savage on the defensive side.
The Titans were driving and looked like they may have capped off that following drive with a score, but Conradsen broke through a block on the Titan's third down play and stopped the ball carrier for a loss.
Savage held on the fourth down, and on the subsequent drive, Nelson caught the aforementioned 50-yard touchdown pass from McPherson.
On the Titans' next drive, in the second quarter still, they were in the same situation, third down in Savage territory, and Conradsen, basically on the ground after being blocked, tripped up the ball carrier with one hand to stop the Titans' momentum.
And once again, Savage held on fourth down and marched down and scored, this time the aforementioned McPherson pass to Conradsen.
There were similar instances in the second half of the defense making similar plays (including a pick-six interception by McPherson), and each one was more demoralizing and deflating for the Titans than the last.
Tri-Cities had one last chance to turn things around and possibly swing the momentum in their favor in the third quarter, but once again, the Savage defense stepped up big time.
The Titans sat just two yards from the end zone, but on a third-down run, McPherson came out of nowhere, blasting through the line and standing up the ball carrier short of the goal line. On fourth down, McPherson nearly intercepted a pass, but still deflected the ball and created the turnover on downs.
Even if there was a chance of the Titans coming back in the fourth, it was shut down by Sterling Thiel, who caught touchdown passes from McPherson and Caesn Erickson in the final quarter to put the Titans away.
It may be easy to say with such a big difference in the final score, but Savage really looked good.
Every player that stepped on the field, offensively or defensively, got a first down, made a big tackle or helped put points on the board. It was a great game for the Warriors, especially for a team that had no playoff experience among any of its players.
And yet, they had no trouble playing in the high-pressure, elimination game.
Bender said that seeing his team win the playoff game was special.
"Oh, this is awesome. I've been coaching these kids since fifth grade, and this is pretty awesome to get these guys to playoffs," he said.
With the win, the Warriors are on to the quarterfinals on October 31, where they will play the White Sulphur Springs Hornets on the road.
The Hornets, who were the No. 1 seed out of the West division, had their own big win in the first round, defeating North Toole County 78-21, so it should be a good game between the Warriors and Hornets.