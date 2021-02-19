The Savage and Richey-Lambert girl’s basketball teams both had the opportunity to compete in the District 2C tournament with the opportunity to advance to the divisional, but the teams experienced different paths during the tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of how the teams have done in the tournament.
Savage
One final game is standing between the Warriors and their ticket to advancing to the divisional tournament.
After losing in the opening round of the tournament to the No. 3 seed MonDak Thunder, Savage (No. 6 seed) bounced back and got a 59-40 win over the No. 7 seed Bainville on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Three Savage players scored in double figures in the contest, with the leading scorer being Taryn Hagler.
She scored 15 points to lead the Warriors, the second most of any scorer in the game.
Teah Conradsen was right behind her with 12 points, and Karly McPherson scored 10 points.
Alexia Papka added nine points, Brooke Reuter added seven points and Cambry Conradsen added six.
Overall, the Warriors shot 46 percent from the field, a percentage made up mainly by two-point shots, as they only shot 2-of-8 from three-point range.
The scoring depth that Savage has had this season is capable of performances like this, and it showed up in one of the biggest games of the season.
Had Savage lost, the team’s season would have been over. With the win, the Warriors will now face the No. 5 seed Culbertson on Friday (Feb. 19), with the winner taking the fifth place spot in the tournament and advancing to the divisional.
Only the winner will advance, though, so the Warriors cannot relax at all.
Richey-Lambert
After defeating Fairview in a play-in game, the Fusion were not able to win any of the games in the tournament and had their season come to an end.
The Fusion had a tough schedule right off the bat, facing the No. 1 seed Plentywood in the first round, losing 54-25.
After that, the Fusion had to face Culbertson Wednesday, but they lost 62-34.
Two players scored in double-figures for Richey-Lambert, led by ShaeLyn Williams, who scored 12 points. Jaylyn Klempel scored 11 points to give the Fusion a nice boost.
Gracelyn Gonsioroski and Brie Mullin each scored three points, Isabelle Fatzinger and Lauren Prevost scored two points, and Halle Mullin added one point.
The Fusion are a young team and have a good foundation to start building on for next season. They are also a quick and athletic team, one that should not be overlooked next year.
Despite falling to the No. 9 seed overall out of the 10 District 2C teams, the Fusion were competitive and could play any team tough.