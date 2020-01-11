Richey-Lambert Fusion girls basketball was away on Friday, Jan. 10, at Savage High School to take on the Savage Warriors. The Fusion’s last game was a win over the Circle Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 4, but could not maintain the momentum from the most recent win, falling to the Savage Warriors 28-46.
Richey-Lambert senior Courtney Herman opened the scoring for either team, draining a three-pointer as the game was shortly underway in the first. Savage freshman Teah Conradsen was the first to put two points on the board for Savage at the free-throw line after being fouled on her first shot-attempt. Herman remained unstoppable in the first quarter, scoring seven of the Fusion’s first nine points in the quarter, carrying an early 9-7 lead into the second quarter.
As Herman took over the first quarter, Savage senior Haylie Conradsen had a similar showing in the second and, ultimately, the rest of the game. The eldest Conradsen opened the second frame hitting a three-pointer to take over the lead briefly. While the Fusion would gain that lead back in the second, by the end of the half and with Savage holding onto a 14-17 lead, the Fusion were not able to capture another lead the rest of the game.
At the start of the third quarter, another three was dropped to open the quarter by Savage junior Taryn Hagler, showing off a similar trend to the first two quarters. At that point, Savage began to pull away from the Fusion, staying hot from the floor, outscoring Richey-Lambert 6-13 in the third quarter.
For the second time, Haylie Conradsen dropped a three-pointer to open the final frame, as the Warriors continued to pour it on, winning the in-conference matchup and bringing their record to 4-3 on the year. Savage outscored the Fusion 14-29 in the second half.
Savage’s Haylie Conradsen led the team in scoring with 18 points, following that up with 14 points of her own was fellow senior Reghan Prevost. Teah Conradsen had six points, Hagler had five and rounding out the scoring for the Warriors was junior Alexia Papka with one point.
Herman led the Fusion with 10 points, sophomore Ella Robbins tallied five of her own, sophomore Jaylyn Klempel had four, senior Lauren Krenning and freshman Teigan Cundiff each had three points and senior Sarah Helmuth had one point.
Richey-Lambert now holds an overall record of 5-2 while Savage came away with their fourth win of the year bringing their overall record to 4-3.
Savage’s next game will be against Plentywood on Friday, Jan. 17, at Savage High School, 3 p.m.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is against the Mondak Thunder on Friday, Jan. 17, 3 p.m., at Mondak.