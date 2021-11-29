Volleyball and basketball generally don’t have much in common, but for the Savage High School girl’s basketball team, what the volleyball team did is hoping to be translated to the basketball court.
The Lady Warriors had a great volleyball season this fall, finishing right in the middle of the district as the No. 7 team. Savage outlasted a couple of higher seeds in the district tournament and secured a spot in the Eastern C Divisional.
Now, as the first games approach for the Lady Warriors, head coach April McPherson thinks the volleyball team’s recent success can be a catalyst for the basketball team to hit the ground running.
Many members of the volleyball team are also on the basketball team, so that recent success will still be fresh in the players’ minds.
“I think just, mostly trying to get these girls a little bit of taste of success, it breeds more success,” McPherson said.
She added that she definitely believes that success in one sport can bleed over into another.
On top of the recent success that volleyball had by getting to the divisional, the basketball team itself has success in a similar manner from last season.
The Lady Warriors were just outside the top five, in terms of seeding, in the District 2C tournament last season, but they defeated the No. 5 team, Culbertson, to get into the Eastern C basketball divisional.
That is another point of success that Savage is looking to use as a solid building block for this season.
“I think it’s definitely going to be a motivator,” McPherson said. “I told the girls going in, I said, ‘We’re not going in thinking we’re going to come in winning a bunch of games.’ Kind of where we’re at is, some of these things we’re doing different this year, we’re going to be learning and building on them as the season goes.”
She added that regardless of how many games the team wins or loses early on this season, the important thing is to get the basics nailed down so that by midseason, the team looks pretty good.
Looking at some of the strengths of the team, McPherson said she has a really athletic roster, so they should be able to run the floor pretty well, for example.
On the other hand, McPherson said Savage doesn’t have a lot of height inside, so the Lady Warriors will have to block out really well on the boards.
Despite that, Savage’s athleticism could be useful for rebounding and scoring inside as well.
Savage did lose two seniors from last year’s team, but the Lady Warriors are returning most of their starting lineup and some bench depth too.
McPherson said she thinks there are a lot of spots that will be interchangeable this year, and she has some freshmen coming back who got valuable playing time as eighth graders.
On top of that, other players, who were underclassmen last year, will be returning with that experience as well. That includes three of last year’s starters.
McPherson believes her team can finish the regular season among the middle-to-upper-half of the district, and that journey to get there starts this weekend with the opening weekend of winter sports.