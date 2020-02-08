The Savage girls basketball team was in action on Friday night, Feb. 7 against an in-conference opponent. They played the Richey-Lambert Fusion at Richey High School. Savage won the first matchup between the two teams at Savage High School 28–46. In a much more competitive, low scoring affair, R&L defeated the Warriors 34–36.
R&L junior Isabelle Fatzinger got the Fusion on the board first. On the next possession, Savage senior Haylie Conradsen put the Warriors on the board with a layup of her own.
Late in the first quarter, Fatzinger drained two free throws to put the Fusion up three. Again, on the very next possession, fellow senior Reghan Prevost hit a three-pointer from the corner tying it up at 9–9. But R&L senior Courtney Herman scored the final six points in the quarter, giving the Fusion a 9–15 advantage heading into the second.
Savage continued to show that whatever R&L did, even while never holding the lead throughout the game, the Warriors had an answer.
Haylie Conradsen dropped a three-pointer to begin the second, followed by a three-pointer from junior Alexia Papka, who tied the game at 15–15.
One more tie occurred in the second at 17–17, but the Fusion once again briefly pulled away at the end of the quarter, taking a 19–24 lead into halftime.
Neither team added to their point totals in the third until 4:24, when Herman found herself at the free-throw line for an and-one, upping their lead to seven. But the Fusion would only score one more point the rest of the quarter, as the Warriors began to show their offensive prowess.
Haylie Conradsen started off the 7–2 run to eventually end the quarter with another three-pointer, followed up by an unsuccessful attempt by her sister, Teah Conradsen.
Haylie Conradsen hit one final two-pointer to end the quarter, as the Fusion were narrowly holding onto a 26–28 lead.
The Fusion started off the quarter on a 0–7 run, but the Warriors once again had an answer as Prevost and Papka hit back-to-back three-pointer, down three points with 33.6 seconds left.
Teah Conradsen made a quick layup off the inbound pass, now only down 34–35 as the clock continued to tick away. Savage fouled on the next possession, putting R&L senior Lauren Krenning at the line, making one of two and giving them a 34–36 lead with 3.4 seconds left and ultimately the victory.
Herman led the Fusion with 14 points, followed by sophomore Jaylyn Klempel with seven points. Fatzinger and sophomore Ella Robbins each had six points, and senior Lauren Krenning had three.
Haylie Conradsen also had 14 points, leading the Warriors in scoring. Teah Conradsen and Prevost each had seven points, while Papka finished with six.
Savage girls basketball bounces back against Brockton
Savage followed up a two-point loss on Friday to R&L with a 40-point victory on Saturday, defeating the Brockton lady Warriors 65–25 at Brockton High School.
Brockton’s Princess Russell got the first points on the board for either team with a quick, contested layup to begin the game.
Savage senior Haylie Conradsen was the first to get Savage on the board on the very next possession in what would be her first points of many in the game.
After being tied at 4–4, Brockton’s Trinity Bauer hit one of two from the free-throw line giving them a brief one-point lead. Savage proceeded to go on a 17–4 run to finish the quarter with a 21–8 advantage.
Brockton went on a 0–4 run to begin the second but only scored three more points in the half. Up by 10 halfway through the second, Savage senior Reghan Prevost made a steal at midcourt and threw a pass to Haylie Conradsen for the easy deuce, rallying the Savage fans.
Savage held a comfortable 31–15 lead heading into halftime. Momentum was clearly on the side of the Savage Warriors the first half; but that steal and fast-break only seemed to lit a fire under the Warriors, leading to a more dominant second half.
Savage outscored Brockton 17–4 in the third quarter and 35–6 in the second half alone, earning a 40-point victory and securing its eighth win of the year.
Haylie Conradsen led Savage with an outstanding 35-point performance. Papka had nine points, eighth-graders Brooke Reuter had eight and Karly McPherson had seven points.
Rounding out the scoring for Savage was Teah Conradsen with five points, and Taryn Hagler with one.
The Savage lady Warriors will be back on the court on Friday, Feb. 14 against the Plentywood Wildcats beginning at 3 p.m.
The next day, Saturday, Feb. 15, Savage will take on the Froid Lake RedHawks in their final home game of the season. The team's two seniors, Haylie Conradsen and Prevost, will be honored before the game.
The games will begin at 4 p.m.