Savage wasn’t quite able to recreate the same run that got them to this point.
After losing to Plentywood (No. 1 seed 2C) in the first round of the Eastern A Divisional, the Savage girl’s basketball team (No. 5 seed 2C) were put in the position again where they had to win to stay alive, otherwise their season would be over.
The Warriors weren’t able to pull out the victory, losing to Scobey in the consolation side of the bracket by a score of 43-28.
Savage had been in this position before in the District 2C tournament, where the Warriors had to win two straight consolation games to stay alive after a first-round loss.
That experience saw the team play some of its best basketball this season, but head coach April McPherson, after losing to Plentywood, said she still felt some pressure heading into the game against Scobey on Thursday.
“You know it’s the divisional tournament, we come in at fifth place, nobody really expects us to come too far, but I told the girls we’re here to have fun and play basketball and do the best we can. Then where it ends up it ends up,” she said.
The defining pieces of Savage’s postseason run were the defense and the players who stepped up to get the Warriors here.
Despite giving up 53 points to Plentywood, Savage played pretty well defensively and got some steals and a lot of deflections, and if there is one thing the Warriors did well all season, it was play defense.
Brooke Reuter earned a spot on the Second Team Defense in the District 2C All-Tournament teams list, and Taryn Hagler, Teah Conradsen and Reuter all earned an Honorable Mention.
These three, especially, were the big three that stepped up and led Savage on its way to the divisional berth.
Hagler came into the divisional averaging over 10 points per game in the district tournament, Reuter started to really flourish offensively coming into the divisional and Conradsen was a great player on both sides of the floor.
Against Plentywood, Hagler made three three-pointers and led the team with 11 points, and against Scobey, Reuter led the team with 13 points. Conradsen was close to a double-double against Scobey, scoring seven points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Early this season, McPherson said she wanted to see her players be a little more aggressive offensively, and midway through the season, she said the team started to take more shots and find shots more.
The offense stepped up big in the district tournament, and after the Plentywood game, the Warriors had a better game against Scobey.
“We had a little trouble getting the offense going so we didn’t score as well as I would have liked but we did keep our turnovers down and crashed the boards pretty well. I don’t feel bad about the score because I know we played a tough team and we hung right in there,” McPherson said.
Overall, McPherson said she is happy with her team’s postseason play.
“I feel like things came together for us at the right time. I hate for it to end now because I feel like we are finally getting to know each other more as basketball players and things are starting to click together,” McPherson said.
Looking back on the season as a whole, one big thing McPherson is going to remember and think about is the amount of improvement the team showed.
In the first half of the season, the team had some big losses and not many wins, but in the second half, they started winning more and playing teams more competitively, McPherson said.
“We had a team with not much experience and some young players and they stepped into big roles. We started making some goals with stats, like turnovers and rebounds and team scoring, and when we finally started hitting those goals is when we really saw improvement,” McPherson said.
Despite the season being over for the Warriors, the improvement the team showed and the experience the young players got is perhaps one of the big headlines for next season.
Only one returning player on next year’s squad will be a senior (Raigan Smith), and the next oldest player would be Teah Conradsen, who will be a junior. She alone will be bringing a lot of growth and experience back.
Then Savage has players like Karley McPherson and Reuter, who were both freshmen that started games and could play well on both ends. There’s also Cambry Conradsen, who is only in eighth grade and is showing good things, especially defensively. Not to mention, she is also already outrunning everyone on the court.
The Warriors will be missing seniors Alexia Papka and Hagler, who brought leadership and experience to a young team and played well this season, especially the postseason, but Savage should reload for next year really well.