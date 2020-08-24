Jean Hagler never gave up hope.
Spring sports were cancelled, the future of sports for 2020 was up in the air throughout the summer and players and coaches have to abide by guidelines during practices and games. Even then, sports could be paused or cancelled if anything drastic happened.
Hagler never thought about the bad, though.
“Yeah, I guess I just never thought there wasn’t going to (be a fall season). I guess I just figured it was going to work. I guess I just didn’t consider the alternative and decided to just be positive about it,” she said.
Hagler has been a teacher in the Savage Public Schools district for 32 years now, so she has seen it all and is prepared both in the classroom and in the gymnasium for this year for the high school volleyball team.
Things may be a little different due to guidelines and restrictions to keep everyone safe, but Hagler said she is ready for it all and is handling it well.
Being a teacher and a coach has a big benefit, Hagler said. She gets to see her athletes during the day and afterward at practice, so she can connect with her players more and make sure they are doing OK.
One of the more exciting things for Hagler is that she had one of the bigger turnouts during her tenure, and it will allow Savage to have a junior varsity team this year. Even with a bigger roster this year, the team has managed practices well and not had trouble adapting to the safety measures, she said.
Hagler added that she has a pretty young team this year, too.
Out on the football field at Savage, Michael Bender, the head football coach, said his team has one thing on its mind: Playoffs.
“The seniors on the team haven’t been to the playoffs yet, and they want that feeling,” he said.
Savage has three seniors on the roster who have played and been together since they were little, and they are excited and optimistic about their senior year, Bender said.
Bender said the team has done fine with practices, even with the guidelines in place. He added that the team has a smaller roster, so it has not been too hard to follow the guidelines, like Hagler mentioned.
Otherwise, he said the team is really excited to finally get to play some football. He added that the players are ready to get back to a normal feeling and are ready to go.