Each year, it seems like there’s a lower-seeded team that makes a great run to advance into the divisional out of the District 1C Tournament.
This year, that team is the Savage High School volleyball team.
The Lady Warriors are a very young team, with only one junior and one senior on the roster, but they have made their presence known so far this postseason.
Out of the 10 teams in the district tournament, Savage was seeded No. 7, facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Eastern C Divisional.
Savage handled its first-round opponent, MonDak, to get to the quarterfinals.
There, Savage lost, but the Lady Warriors went down swinging, taking No. 2 seed Froid/Medicine Lake to five sets.
In the consolation bracket on day two, Savage defeated Bainville (No. 9 seed) in four sets and defeated Richey-Lambert (No. 6 seed) in five sets. Ironically enough, Richey-Lambert was the No. 7 seed in the district last year, who ended up making a run to the divisional.
Even more ironically, Richey-Lambert knocked Savage out of the postseason last year.
On the final day of the district tournament, Savage lost to No. 4 seed Culbertson in a close, four-set battle, setting up a game against Fairview to clinch that last divisional spot.
Savage won in three sets, battling Fairview in very close sets.
Now, as a divisional qualifier, Savage has a lot going for them.
The Lady Warriors may have a young team, but those young players have grown so much during the season. They have especially gotten a lot of experience and growth in the district tournament alone.
Savage played some of the top teams in the tournament very closely, so watch out for the Lady Warriors in the divisional.