A little over a month into the track and field season, each team is starting to see how they can shape up against their competition.
For the Savage and Richey-Lambert teams, they are doing well so far this season and have had athletes place highly very consistently.
The head coach for both teams, Larry Sommerfeld for the Fusion and Nicki Reuter for the Warriors, talked about what they have seen from their teams so far, as well as what their goals are for the season.
Savage
Underclassmen and upperclassmen alike are showing out so far for the Warriors, and Reuter has liked what the team has done so far.
On top of that, Reuter said it's been wonderful and exciting to have a season this year, after the season was canceled last year.
Early in the season, Savage hadn't had its full team together for a meet, but since then, the team has been doing well with more of its athletes competing.
Overall, Reuter said she thinks her team has done really well so far, and early this season, all of the athletes were setting personal records in their respective events.
"That's been awesome to see, they're right there where they left off two years ago," she said.
As the season goes on, she is expecting all the athletes to improve and to get some high placements at meets.
Of course, the end goal would be to get to state, and Reuter believes that Savage will be represented on that stage when it gets to that point in the season.
Savage is also a young team, so the experience that the Warriors are building will be valuable for the rest of the season and down the line.
At the start of the season, the boy's team didn't have all of its athletes for a few meets, but they have since picked things up and had some good finishes.
The girl's team started the year with a few top-five placements, and Reuter said she is expecting good performances from both teams once the postseason arrives.
Richey-Lambert
Sommerfeld said that after the Fusion's first few meets, he thought that the team was progressing really well, even with the unfortunate situation of last year's season being canceled.
He pointed out the fact that freshmen this year haven't competed since they were seventh graders.
Sommerfeld said with that missed year, there were some technique things that the athletes missed out on, but they are making progress and getting better.
The athletes' times were also getting better meet-by-meet, another thing that Sommerfeld said he was glad to see.
The most important thing is for the athletes to keep getting better in preparation for what's to come, Sommerfeld said.
"It's not about winning right now, it's about winning six weeks from now, when we have state track," he said.
Looking at the season ahead, Sommerfeld said he is excited about what the team can do.
He said he sees the potential that the team has, and he said that the team's performances will keep getting better as their confidence grows.
Specifically, Sommerfeld said that District 2C has a lot of athletes competing this year, more than in past years even, and it is going to be very competitive.
With that much competition, Sommerfeld said it will help push his athletes to do better.