Savage gained a lead early and downed the R&L Fusion, 66-45, in girls basketball action in Savage on Friday.
Savage took a 20-7 advantage in the opening quarter as Soda Rice scored eight points and Tyler Lien added six points.
Rice accounted for 10 points in the second quarter as the Warriors gained a 42-21 half-time advantage.
Savage’s top scorers in the contest were Lien with 20 and Rice with 18 points. Kiana Miller added 14 points.
Also scoring were Haylie Conradsen with nine and Reghan Prevost with five points.
Top scorers for the Fusion were Courtney Herman with 13 and Haley Olson with 10 points.
Also scoring for the Fusion were Lauren Krenning with seven, Isabelle Fatzinger with six, Ella Robbins with five, Jaylyn Klempel with two and Laurel Sponheim with two.