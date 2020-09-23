Football season is in full swing now for all the teams in Richland County.
Sidney High School started the season 0-2, but the Eagles have a lot of talent and promise to turn things around. Fairview and Richey-Lambert remained at the top of their divisions, and Savage secured a playoff spot with its most recent win.
Here is where each football team sits in their division standings as of September 23, with the results from the next games on the horizon.
Sidney
The Eagles’ loss to Laurel drops them to tied for last (with 0-2 Havre) in the northeast subdivision of the eastern division for Class A.
Sidney is far from done in the subdivision and can still get some wins down the stretch of the season.
A lot of talent is on the Sidney roster, and once the Eagles put it all together, they will be dangerous.
Jaxson Franklin caught a touchdown pass for Sidney’s lone score in the loss to Laurel, and his score shows that Boston Peters can and will lead the attack through the air well for Sidney.
No rushing touchdowns came out of Laurel, but Tate Wieferich, Riley Waters and Aden Graves have proven they can be a three-headed monster out of the backfield.
The Eagles’ next game is against Dawson County (Glendive) on the road, and a win against the 1-1 Red Devils could be a big momentum changer for Sidney.
Fairview
The Fairview Warriors continue to be a solid team and remain undefeated, which allowed them to stay in second place in the eastern 8-man division.
Aside from their first game against Ekalaka, Fairview has won its other two games by at least 30 points, while holding opponents to pretty good scores.
Fairview will have faced Scobey (the third-place team) for Homecoming, and that outcome will either keep Fairview in second or possibly drop them down a spot.
On October 2, Fairview will face a very good MonDak (Westby-Grenora) team, so getting a win against either team will be important for the Warriors.
Richey-Lambert
In the six-man east division, the Fusion are on top with a 3-0 division record and a 4-0 overall record.
For the Fusion’s Homecoming game against Wibaux on September 18, the Fusion showed how good they are.
They trailed at halftime, and standout quarterback Grady Gonsioroski had two interceptions. After halftime, though, Gonsioroski and the Fusion offense stepped up and, with a strong defense, buried Bainville and did not let them breathe in the second half, en route to a big win.
Richey-Lambert has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and the biggest game of the season is upon us, as the undefeated Richey-Lambert football team takes on undefeated Froid/Med. Lake.
While both teams have already secured a playoff spot, whoever wins this game can prove even more how ready they will be for the playoffs.
Savage
The Savage Warriors trounced Bainville 80-8 for a blowout Homecoming win, which also signified the team securing a playoff spot.
Getting to the playoffs has been the goal all season, as head coach Michael Bender said in August that players on the team had never made the playoffs and they wanted to experience it.
Savage has great talent on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense is getting better as the season goes along. With the win over Bainville, and Wibaux’s loss to Richey-Lambert, Savage is by itself in third place in the division standings.
The Warriors opened the season with a 56-0 win over Wibaux, so Savage rightfully sits in the top half of the division.